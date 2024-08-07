How To Download And Install The Google Play Store On A Huawei Device

Huawei devices, due to recent restrictions, no longer come with Google Play Services pre-installed, which means users cannot directly access the Google Play Store. However, there are alternative methods to get apps and services on your Huawei device. This guide provides steps on how to download play store on Huawei phone.

Check Your Device’s Compatibility

Before proceeding, ensure that your Huawei device is compatible with the methods described. Devices running on EMUI 10 or later and using HarmonyOS 2 or higher may have different requirements or restrictions.

Backup Your Data

Since installing the Google Play Store involves modifying system settings and installing third-party applications, it’s wise to back up your important data before starting the process. This ensures that you can restore your information if anything goes wrong.

Install a Third-Party App Store

Since Huawei devices do not have the Google Play Store, you can use alternative app stores to download and install apps. Two popular options are:

A trusted source for downloading APK files. Go to the APKMirror website using your device’s browser, search for the Google Play Store, and download the latest version available.

Another reliable source for apps. Download the Amazon Appstore APK from its official website and install it.

Enable Installation from Unknown Sources

To install APK files manually, you need to enable installation from unknown sources:

Go to the Settings app on your Huawei device.

Find the “Security” or “Privacy” option.

Toggle the switch to enable installation from unknown sources. You might find this option under “Install unknown apps” where you can allow the browser or file manager app to install APK files.

Download and Install the Google Play Store APK

Go to a trusted APK download site like APKMirror.

Search for the Google Play Store APK and download it.

Locate the downloaded APK file in your file manager and tap on it to start the installation process. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.

Install Google Services Framework and Google Play Services

The Google Play Store requires Google Services Framework and Google Play Services to function correctly. Download these APKs from a trusted source such as APKMirror:

Download the APK and install it following the same process as above.

Download and install this APK as well.

Sign In and Verify Installation

After installing the Google Play Store and required services:

Locate and open the Google Play Store app from your app drawer.

Enter your Google account credentials to sign in.

Check if the Play Store is working properly by downloading a few apps.

Consider Alternative App Stores

If you encounter issues with the Google Play Store or prefer not to go through the installation process, consider using Huawei’s AppGallery, the Amazon Appstore, or other reputable app stores for accessing applications. These platforms often provide a wide range of apps and can be easier to use on Huawei devices.

