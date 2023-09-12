If you want to back up your Gmail contacts or transfer them to another email service, downloading your contacts is a simple process. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you how to download contacts from Gmail
Method 1: Using Google Contacts (Web Version)
-
Open Google Contacts
- Go to Google Contacts and sign in to the Google account associated with the contacts you want to download.
-
Select Contacts
- On the left-hand sidebar, click on “Contacts.” This will display all your Gmail contacts.
-
Choose Export
- Click the “More” button (three vertical dots) located above your contacts list.
-
Start Exporting:
- From the dropdown menu, select “Export.”
-
Customize Export Settings
You’ll be presented with export options
-
- Which contacts to export: Choose whether you want to export all contacts or select specific groups.
- Which export format: Choose “Google CSV” for compatibility with most email services or “vCard” if you plan to import them into another Gmail account.
-
Export
- Click the “Export” button. A file will be generated and downloaded to your computer.
Method 2: Using Gmail (Web Version)
-
Open Gmail
- Go to Gmail and log in to your Gmail account.
-
Access Google Contacts
- Click on the “Google Apps” icon (represented by a grid of squares) in the upper-right corner of the Gmail interface.
-
Navigate to Contacts
- Select “Contacts” from the dropdown menu.
-
Export Contacts
- In the Google Contacts interface, click on “More” (three horizontal lines) on the left-hand sidebar.
-
Export
- From the dropdown menu, choose “Export.”
-
Customize Export Settings
- Follow the same steps as mentioned in Method 1, steps 5 and 6.
-
Export
- Click the “Export” button to generate and download the file.
Method 3: Using the Gmail Mobile App
If you prefer using your mobile device, you can also download your contacts using the Gmail mobile app:
-
Open Gmail App
- Launch the Gmail app on your mobile device and sign in if you’re not already.
-
Access Google Contacts
- Tap the three horizontal lines (menu) in the upper-left corner.
-
Navigate to Contacts
- Scroll down the menu and select “Contacts.”
-
Export Contacts
- Tap the three vertical dots (More options) icon, often located at the top-right or bottom-right of the Contacts screen.
-
Export
- Choose “Export” from the menu.
-
Customize Export Settings
- Follow the same steps as mentioned in Method 1, steps 5 and 6.
-
Export
- Tap the “Export” button to generate and download the file to your mobile device.
Your Gmail contacts will be saved in the selected format (Google CSV or vCard), ready for backup, transfer, or import into other email services. Remember to keep this file secure, as it contains your contact information. That is how to download contacts from Gmail.
