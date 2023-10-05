How to Download Music from Spotify – A Step-by-Step Guide

Spotify offers a vast library of music, and downloading your favorite songs and playlists for offline listening is a great feature. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to download music from Spotify on your mobile device and computer.

Method 1: Downloading Music on Spotify Premium

Step 1: Subscribe to Spotify Premium

Ensure you have a Spotify Premium subscription, as this feature is not available in the free version.

Step 2: Install the Spotify App

Download and install the Spotify app on your mobile device if you haven’t already.

Step 3: Find the Music You Want to Download

Open the Spotify app and search for the song or playlist you want to download.

Step 4: Download a Song

For individual songs, find the song you want to download, and next to it, you’ll see a downward-facing arrow or a toggle switch that says “Download.” Tap it to download the song.

Step 5: Download a Playlist

To download an entire playlist, open the playlist, and you’ll see a “Download” toggle switch at the top of the playlist. Turn it on to download all the songs in the playlist.

Step 6: Access Your Downloads

To access your downloaded music, go to the “Your Library” section in the Spotify app, then select “Music” or “Playlists” to see your downloaded content.

Method 2: Downloading Music on Spotify Premium

Step 1: Subscribe to Spotify Premium

Ensure you have a Spotify Premium subscription.

Step 2: Download the Spotify Desktop App

Download and install the Spotify desktop app on your computer.

Step 3: Find the Music You Want to Download

Open the Spotify app on your computer and find the song or playlist you want to download.

Step 4: Download a Song

For individual songs, click the three dots (…) next to the song, and select “Download.”

Step 5: Download a Playlist

To download an entire playlist, click the “Download” toggle switch at the top of the playlist.

Step 6: Access Your Downloads

To access your downloaded music on the computer, go to the “Your Library” section on the left sidebar and click “Music” or “Playlists” to see your downloaded content.

Method 3: Using Spotify Downloaders

Step 1: Download a Spotify Downloader

You can use third-party software like “TunePat Spotify Converter” or “NoteBurner Spotify Music Converter.” Download and install the software on your computer.

Step 2: Open the Spotify Downloader

Launch the Spotify downloader software.

Step 3: Copy Spotify Link

In the Spotify app, right-click on the song or playlist, select “Share,” and then “Copy Spotify URI” or “Copy Playlist Link.”

Step 4: Paste the Link

In the Spotify downloader, paste the copied link into the designated input field.

Step 5: Start Downloading

Choose your preferred download settings (format, quality), and click “Convert” or “Download” to start the download.

Step 6: Access Your Downloads

Once the conversion is complete, you can access your downloaded Spotify music in the output folder specified in the software settings.

Downloading music from Spotify is easy for Premium users, whether on mobile devices or computers. If you prefer to download Spotify music to your computer or need to convert it to other formats, third-party Spotify downloaders can be a useful alternative. Remember to respect copyright laws and only download content for personal use or if you have the necessary rights to do so.

Also Read: How to Download Music from YouTube – A Step-by-Step Guide

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...