How to Embed Video in Google Slides: A Step-by-Step Guide

Enhance your Google Slides presentation by seamlessly integrating videos. Including videos can add depth and engagement to your slides, making your message more impactful. Follow these simple steps on how to embed video in Google slides.

Step 1: Open Your Google Slides Presentation

Access Google Slides Open your Google Slides presentation in which you want to embed a video.

Step 2: Navigate to the Slide

Select the Slide Navigate to the slide where you want to insert the video.

Step 3: Access the Insert Menu

Click on “Insert” At the top of the interface, click on the “Insert” option in the menu. Choose “Video” From the drop-down menu, hover over “Video” and select “By URL” or “Google Drive” based on the source of your video.

Step 4: Insert Video URL or Google Drive Link

Paste Video URL or Google Drive Link If you choose “By URL,” paste the direct URL of the video.

If you choose “Google Drive,” you can either paste the link or search for the video in your Google Drive. Click “Select” After pasting the link, click “Select” or “Insert” to embed the video into your slide.

Step 5: Adjust Video Size and Position

Resize and Reposition Click on the inserted video to reveal adjustment handles.

Resize and reposition the video by dragging the corners or using the toolbar.

Step 6: Configure Video Playback Options

Access Video Playback Options Click on the video to display additional options. Set Playback Preferences Configure playback options, such as autoplay, looping, and whether the video starts automatically or on click.

Step 7: Preview and Save

Preview the Presentation Play your presentation in slideshow mode to preview the embedded video. Save Your Presentation Save your Google Slides presentation to ensure that the embedded video is saved along with your slides.

Tips

Internet Connection: Ensure that you have an internet connection when presenting to allow the video to play seamlessly.

Privacy Settings: If using Google Drive, ensure that the video's sharing settings are adjusted so that it can be viewed by those with the presentation link.

If using Google Drive, ensure that the video’s sharing settings are adjusted so that it can be viewed by those with the presentation link. Update Video Links: If sharing the presentation or using a different device, make sure the video links are accessible.

By following these steps, you can seamlessly embed videos into your Google Slides presentation, elevating your content and creating a more engaging and dynamic experience for your audience. Keep your viewers captivated with the power of integrated multimedia in your presentations.

