JavaScript is a fundamental part of many websites, enabling interactive and dynamic features.

If JavaScript is disabled in your Chrome browser, some websites may not function properly.

Here’s how to enable javascript in Chrome.

Open Chrome: Launch the Google Chrome browser on your computer.

Access Chrome Settings

Click on the three vertical dots (menu icon) in the upper-right corner of the browser window to open the menu.

From the menu, hover your cursor over “Settings” and then click on “Privacy and security.”

Go to Site Settings

In the “Privacy and security” section, you’ll find “Site settings.” Click on it.

Access JavaScript Settings

Scroll down through the “Site settings” until you find “JavaScript.” Click on it.

Enable JavaScript

You’ll see a toggle switch next to “Blocked (recommended).” To enable JavaScript, simply click the toggle switch to turn it on. It will change to “Allowed.”

Confirm

A pop-up may appear asking you to confirm the change. Click “Allow” or “Yes” to confirm that you want to enable JavaScript.

JavaScript is now enabled in your Chrome browser. You can close the settings tab, and JavaScript-dependent websites should work correctly. That is how to enable javascript in Chrome.

Keep in mind that while enabling JavaScript is generally safe, it’s essential to have good security practices while browsing. Make sure your browser and operating system are up to date, and be cautious when visiting unfamiliar or suspicious websites.

