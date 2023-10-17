How to Find Saved Reels on Facebook: A Step-by-Step Guide

Facebook Reels is a popular feature that allows users to create and share short, engaging video content. If you’ve come across a Facebook Reel that you’d like to save for later viewing or you’ve saved a Reel and can’t find it, you’re in the right place. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of how to find saved reels on Facebook.

Step 1: Open the Facebook App

Start by opening the Facebook app on your mobile device. Ensure that you’re logged in to your account.

Step 2: Access the Menu

In the Facebook app, look for the three horizontal lines in the bottom-right corner (on iOS) or the top-right corner (on Android). This is the menu icon. Tap on it.

Step 3: Explore “Saved”

Within the menu, scroll down until you find the “Saved” option. Tap on “Saved” to access your saved content.

Step 4: Locate “Videos”

Under “Saved,” you will see different categories. Look for “Videos” and tap on it.

Step 5: Find Your Saved Reels

In the “Videos” section, you’ll find the Reels you have previously saved. These can include Reels shared by friends, pages you follow, or Reels you found while browsing.

Step 6: Enjoy Your Saved Reels

Simply tap on the Reel you want to watch, and it will start playing. You can enjoy the content at your convenience.

Step 7: Unsave Reels (Optional)

If you wish to unsave a Reel, tap the “Unsave” option, which is usually represented by a bookmark icon with a line through it. This will remove the Reel from your saved videos.

Saving Reels on Facebook is a handy way to bookmark content that you find interesting or entertaining. By following these steps, you can easily access your saved Reels and enjoy them at any time.

Keep in mind that the layout and organization of the Facebook app may change over time due to updates and user interface modifications. If you can’t find your saved Reels using these steps, be sure to check for any new features or changes in the app’s interface that may affect your access to saved content.

