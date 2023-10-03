How to Find Saved Reels on Instagram

Instagram Reels have become a popular way to discover and share short video content. If you’ve saved Reels and want to access them for later viewing, Instagram makes it easy to do so. In this guide, we’ll show you how to find saved Reels Reels on Instagram.
Open Instagram
- Launch the Instagram app on your mobile device.
- Log in to your Instagram account if you haven’t already.
Navigate to Your Profile
- Tap on your profile picture or your profile icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. This will take you to your Instagram profile.
Access Your Saved
- On your profile, look for the menu options just below your bio. Tap on the icon that looks like a bookmark, often labeled as “Saved.”
View Your Saved Collections
- In the “Saved” section, you’ll find all your saved content, including Reels, organized into collections.
- Look for the collection titled “Reels” or any custom collections you may have created to organize your saved Reels.
Browse Your Saved Reels
- Tap on the “Reels” collection to access all the Reels you’ve saved.
- Scroll through the Reels to find the ones you want to watch.
Play a Saved Reel
- Simply tap on a saved Reel to play it. You can enjoy the content, leave comments, like it, or share it with your followers.
Organize Your Saved Reels
- If you want to create custom collections for your saved Reels, you can do so by tapping the “+” button in the “Saved” section.
- Create a new collection, give it a name, and add Reels to it as you see fit.
Remove Saved Reels
- If you wish to unsave a Reel, go to the Reel you’ve saved and tap the bookmark icon below the video. This will unsave the Reel and remove it from your saved collection.
Use the Search Bar
- If you have a specific saved Reel in mind but can’t find it in your collections, you can use the Instagram search bar. Enter keywords related to the Reel, and Instagram will show relevant results, including saved Reels.
Now you know how to find and enjoy your saved Reels on Instagram. Whether it’s funny, informative, or inspiring content, your saved Reels collection allows you to revisit your favorite short videos whenever you like.
