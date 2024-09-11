Frying hake fish with a coating of flour and eggs is a simple yet delicious way to prepare this mild-flavored fish. The flour provides a crispy texture, while the eggs help the flour adhere to the fish, ensuring a golden-brown crust. Here’s a straightforward guide on how to fry hake fish with flour and eggs.

How to Fry Hake Fish with Flour and Eggs

Ingredients Fresh hake fillets (or thawed if frozen)

All-purpose flour

Eggs

Salt and pepper (for seasoning)

Optional: additional seasonings (paprika, garlic powder, lemon zest)

Cooking oil (vegetable oil or olive oil works well)

A frying pan or skillet

Paper towels (for draining) Start by seasoning the hake fillets. Pat the fish dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture, which helps the coating stick better. Sprinkle both sides of the fillets with salt and pepper. If you’re using additional seasonings like paprika or garlic powder, sprinkle them on at this stage as well. Set up a coating station to streamline the breading process: Place a shallow dish with flour on one side.

In a separate shallow dish, beat a couple of eggs with a fork or whisk until well combined.

Arrange these dishes next to each other for easy access. Take each hake fillet and dredge it in the flour, ensuring it’s coated evenly on both sides. Shake off any excess flour. Next, dip the floured fillet into the beaten eggs, allowing the excess to drip off. Finally, return the fillet to the flour for a second coating, pressing gently to ensure the flour sticks well. This double coating helps create a crispier crust. Heat a generous amount of oil in a frying pan over medium heat. You’ll need enough oil to cover the bottom of the pan and come up the sides of the fillets slightly. To test if the oil is hot enough, drop a small pinch of flour into the oil; it should sizzle and float to the surface. Carefully place the coated hake fillets into the hot oil, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Fry the fillets for about 3-4 minutes on each side, or until they turn golden brown and crispy. The exact cooking time will depend on the thickness of the fillets. The fish should be opaque and easily flake with a fork when done. Once the fillets are cooked, use a slotted spatula to transfer them to a plate lined with paper towels. This will help absorb any excess oil. Let the fillets drain for a minute or two before serving. Serve the fried hake fish immediately for the best texture and flavor. Garnish with lemon wedges or a sprinkle of fresh herbs if desired. This dish pairs well with a side of coleslaw, a simple salad, or some crispy fries.

Tips

Ensure the flour and egg coating is even for a consistent crispy texture.

Keep the oil temperature steady to avoid soggy coating or burnt edges. Adjust the heat as needed during frying.

Fry the fillets in batches if necessary to prevent overcrowding, which can lower the oil temperature and result in less crispy fish.

Also Read: How To Cook Bull Brand Corned Meat