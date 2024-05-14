An international passport is essential for any Nigerian planning to travel abroad, whether for business, tourism, or study. The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) handles the issuance of passports, and understanding the application process can help you navigate it smoothly. This comprehensive guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to get an international passport in Nigeria, ensuring you are well-prepared for your travels.

Visit the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) Website Open your web browser and go to the official NIS website at www.immigration.gov.ng.

Click on the “Passport” tab to access information and forms related to passport applications. Choose the Type of Passport Determine the type of passport you need: Standard (32 pages) or Jumbo (64 pages).

Decide on the validity period: 5 years or 10 years. Complete the Online Application Form Click on “Apply for Passport” and select “Fresh Passport” or “Passport Renewal” as applicable.

Fill out the online application form with accurate personal details, including your full name, date of birth, place of birth, nationality, and contact information.

Ensure all information is correct to avoid delays in processing. Make Payment After completing the form, you will be directed to a payment page.

Select your preferred payment method (online payment or bank payment).

Pay the required passport fee. The fee varies depending on the type and validity of the passport you choose. Print Your Application and Payment Confirmation Once the payment is successful, print out the completed application form and payment confirmation receipt.

These documents are essential for the next steps of the application process. Book an Appointment On the NIS website, book an appointment for biometric capturing at your chosen passport office.

Select a convenient date and time for your appointment. Gather Required Documents Prepare the necessary documents to submit along with your application form. These typically include: Birth certificate or age declaration Local government area (LGA) identification letter Two passport-sized photographs National Identity Card or NIN slip Printed application form and payment receipt Guarantor’s form (if required) Any additional documents specified by NIS

Attend Biometric Capturing Appointment On the scheduled date, visit the passport office with your documents.

Submit your application and documents at the designated counter.

Undergo biometric capturing, including fingerprinting and photograph. Track Your Application After completing the biometric capturing, you will receive a tracking number.

Use this tracking number to monitor the status of your application on the NIS website. Collect Your Passport