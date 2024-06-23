Obtaining your Capitec bank statement through the Capitec banking app is designed to be user-friendly and efficient. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get Capitec Bank statement on app.

Start by downloading the Capitec banking app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Once downloaded, install the app on your mobile device. Open the Capitec banking app and log in using your remote banking credentials. If you haven’t registered for remote banking, you’ll need to do so first through your nearest Capitec branch. Once logged in, navigate to the main menu of the app. This can usually be accessed by tapping on the menu icon (typically three horizontal lines) located in the top left or right corner of the screen. Within the menu, locate and tap on the “Accounts” section. Here, you will see a list of all your Capitec accounts. Select the specific account for which you wish to obtain the bank statement. Once selected, you should see various options related to that account. Look for an option that says “Statements” or similar within the account details. Tap on this option to proceed. You will typically see a list of available statements organized by date or month. Choose the statement you want to view or download by tapping on it. Depending on your preference, you can either view the statement directly on the app or download it to your device. Make sure you have a PDF viewer installed on your device to open and view the downloaded statement. Once you have accessed the statement, you can save it for your records or share it via email if needed. If you encounter any difficulties or have questions about navigating the Capitec banking app, Capitec’s customer support is available to assist you. You can also visit a Capitec branch for in-person assistance if required.

