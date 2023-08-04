How To Get MTN Transfer PIN: A Step-By-Step Guide

MTN, one of Nigeria’s leading telecommunications providers, allows its customers to transfer airtime or credit to other MTN users using a Transfer PIN.

This PIN adds an extra layer of security to prevent unauthorized transfers and ensures that your airtime remains secure.

If you’re an MTN subscriber and want to learn how to get your MTN Transfer PIN, follow this step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Check If You Already Have a Transfer PIN

Before obtaining a new Transfer PIN, check if you already have one set up on your MTN line. The default Transfer PIN is often set as “0000” by MTN. To confirm if you already have a Transfer PIN, follow these steps:

Step 1: On your mobile phone, dial 600DEFAULT-PINNEW-PINNEW-PIN#.

For example, if the default Transfer PIN is “0000” and you want to change it to “1234”, dial 600000012341234#.

Step 2: You will receive a notification confirming that your Transfer PIN has been changed.

Step 2: Set Up a Transfer PIN

If you don’t have a Transfer PIN or wish to change your existing one, follow these steps to set up a new Transfer PIN:

Step 1: On your mobile phone, dial 600NEW-PIN*NEW-PIN#.

For example, if you want to set your Transfer PIN as “1234”, dial 6001234*1234#.

Step 2: You will receive a notification confirming that your Transfer PIN has been successfully set up.

Important Notes

The Transfer PIN must be four digits long and should be a combination of numbers that are easy for you to remember but difficult for others to guess.

Keep your Transfer PIN confidential and do not share it with anyone to protect your airtime from unauthorized transfers.

If you forget your Transfer PIN, you can contact MTN customer service for assistance in resetting it.

By following this step-by-step guide, you can easily set up or change your MTN Transfer PIN. This PIN ensures that only you can initiate airtime transfers from your MTN account to other MTN users, providing an added layer of security for your airtime balance. Enjoy the convenience of transferring airtime to your loved ones and friends while keeping your account safe with your personalized Transfer PIN.

