How To Get Profile Code For JAMB: A Comprehensive Guide

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Nigeria requires all candidates to obtain a profile code before they can register for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The profile code serves as a unique identifier for each candidate and is essential for various JAMB-related activities.

If you’re planning to register for the JAMB UTME, follow this comprehensive step-by-step guide to get your profile code hassle-free.

Step 1: Get a Valid Mobile Phone Number

Before you can obtain your JAMB profile code, ensure that you have a valid and active mobile phone number. The phone number will be used for all JAMB-related communications, so make sure it is correct and readily accessible.

Step 2: Send a Text Message

On your mobile phone, compose a new text message with the following format:

Type “NIN,” leave a space, and then enter your National Identification Number (NIN) if you have one. If you don’t have a NIN, you can skip this part.

If you don’t have a NIN, type “FIRST NAME LAST NAME” in place of the NIN. Make sure to use the name you intend to use for your JAMB registration.

Step 3: Send the Message

Send the text message to 55019. Note that you may be charged a small fee for sending the message, depending on your mobile network provider.

Step 4: Receive Your Profile Code

Shortly after sending the text message, you will receive an automated response from JAMB with your profile code. The profile code will be a 10-character alphanumeric code, unique to you.

Step 5: Proceed with JAMB Registration

With your profile code obtained, you can proceed with the JAMB registration process. Visit the JAMB registration portal and follow the instructions to complete your registration, choose your preferred examination center, and select your desired courses.

Important Notes

Ensure that you use the correct format when sending the text message to obtain your profile code. Any errors or typos may result in delays or incorrect information.

If you encounter any issues during the process, such as not receiving the profile code or having trouble with your NIN, contact JAMB’s support or visit a nearby JAMB office for assistance.

Keep your profile code secure and confidential. It is a crucial identifier for your JAMB registration and should not be shared with anyone else.

By following this comprehensive guide, you can easily obtain your JAMB profile code and proceed with your UTME registration. Be sure to complete all necessary steps before the registration deadline to secure your slot for the examination. Good luck with your JAMB journey, and may it lead you to a successful academic future!

