Synthetic Monitoring is a crucial component of proactive website and application performance management. It allows you to simulate user interactions and monitor your web services 24/7, ensuring they are always available and responsive. If you’re looking to harness the power of Synthetic Monitoring in New Relic, this guide will walk you through the steps how to get started with synthetic monitoring in New Relic.

What is Synthetic Monitoring

Synthetic Monitoring, also known as synthetic testing or monitoring, involves using simulated transactions or interactions to monitor the performance and availability of your web applications and services. New Relic’s Synthetic Monitoring provides a user-friendly platform to achieve this.

Why Use New Relic for Synthetic Monitoring

New Relic offers a robust Synthetic Monitoring solution with several advantages:

Comprehensive Testing: You can perform synthetic tests to mimic real user interactions, including page loads, form submissions, and more. Global Testing Locations: New Relic has a network of global locations to run synthetic tests from, providing insights into your application’s performance from different geographical regions. Alerting: Set up alerts to be notified immediately when your website or application experiences performance issues. Performance Optimization: Identify and address performance bottlenecks and downtime before they impact real users.

Steps to Set Up Synthetic Monitoring in New Relic

Follow these steps to get Synthetic Monitoring up and running in New Relic:

Step 1: Log In to Your New Relic Account

Go to the New Relic website and log in to your New Relic account.

Step 2: Access Synthetics

In the New Relic dashboard, locate and click on the “Synthetics” option in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Create a New Monitor

Click the “Create a new monitor” button to set up a new synthetic monitor.

Step 4: Choose Monitor Type

Select the type of synthetic monitor you want to create. Options include “Ping,” “Simple Browser,” “Scripted Browser,” and “API Test.”

Step 5: Configure Monitor Settings

Depending on the monitor type you selected, configure the settings such as target URL, location, frequency, and alert conditions.

Step 6: Create Assertions (Optional)

For browser and API monitors, you can create assertions to validate specific conditions during the test. This helps identify issues that affect user experience.

Step 7: Save and Run Monitor

Once you’ve configured the monitor settings, save the configuration and run the monitor to start collecting data.

Step 8: Review Results

Monitor results, including response times, status codes, and any errors or issues, will be visible in the New Relic Synthetics dashboard.

Step 9: Set Up Alerts (Optional)

To receive alerts when performance issues are detected, configure alert policies and notification channels in New Relic.

Step 10: Monitor and Optimize

Continuously monitor your applications and websites using synthetic tests. Use the insights gained to optimize performance and address any issues proactively.

Final Thoughts

Synthetic Monitoring in New Relic is a powerful tool to ensure the optimal performance of your web applications and services. By following these steps and leveraging the features provided by New Relic, you can stay ahead of performance issues, deliver a seamless user experience, and maintain the reliability of your digital services.

Start using Synthetic Monitoring in New Relic today to keep your applications running smoothly and your users satisfied.

