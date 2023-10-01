How to Hide Your Snap Score on Snapchat: Protecting Your Privacy

Snapchat is all about sharing moments with friends, but sometimes you might want to keep certain aspects of your activity private, including your Snap Score. Your Snap Score reflects your engagement on the platform, and while it’s not something you can turn off completely, you can limit who can see it. Here’s how to hide your Snap Score on Snapchat:

Launch the Snapchat app on your mobile device and log in to your account if you haven’t already.

Access Your Profile

Tap on your Bitmoji or profile icon in the top-left corner of the camera screen to access your Snapchat profile.

Open Settings

In your profile, locate the settings icon. It typically looks like a gear or a gear-shaped icon.

Navigate to “Who Can…”

Scroll down in the settings menu and find the “Who Can…” section. This section allows you to control who can see specific aspects of your Snapchat activity.

Select “Who Can See My Score”

Under the “Who Can…” section, find the option that says “Who Can See My Score” and tap on it.

Choose Your Privacy Setting

Snapchat offers three privacy settings for your Snap Score:

Everyone: This means your Snap Score is visible to all Snapchat users, including those who aren’t your friends.

This means your Snap Score is visible to all Snapchat users, including those who aren’t your friends. My Friends: Your Snap Score will only be visible to people you’ve added as friends on Snapchat.

Your Snap Score will only be visible to people you’ve added as friends on Snapchat. Only Me: This is the most private setting. Your Snap Score will not be visible to anyone, not even your friends.

Save Your Setting

Select your desired privacy setting, and Snapchat will save your preference automatically.

Confirm Your Decision

Snapchat may ask you to confirm your choice.

If prompted, confirm that you want to hide your Snap Score according to your chosen privacy setting.

Verify the Change

You can check if your Snap Score is now hidden by going back to your profile and looking at your Snap Score. It should now have the privacy setting you selected applied.

Remember that while you can limit who can see your Snap Score, certain activities on Snapchat, like sending Snaps, engaging with Stories, and adding friends, will still contribute to your score. However, others won’t be able to see it based on your chosen privacy setting.

