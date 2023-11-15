In today’s digital age, hosting your website on GitHub with a custom domain is not only cost-effective but also provides a professional touch. Follow these step-by-step instructions on How to host a website on GitHub for free with custom domain.

Sign Up: If you don’t have a GitHub account, create one at GitHub.com.

2. Create a New Repository

Repository Setup: Click on the ‘+’ in the upper right corner and select ‘New repository.’ Name it using the format <username>.github.io (replace <username> with your GitHub username).

3. Add Your Website Files

Upload Content: Upload your website files to the repository. Ensure you include an ‘index.html’ file as GitHub Pages will use it as the main page.

Enable GitHub Pages

Settings: In your repository, navigate to the ‘Settings’ tab. Scroll down to the ‘GitHub Pages’ section, select the ‘main’ branch, and click ‘Save.’

Choose a Custom Domain

Purchase a Domain: Purchase a domain from a registrar like Namecheap or GoDaddy.

Configure DNS Settings

Domain Settings: In your domain registrar account, locate DNS or Domain Management settings. Add a new ‘A’ record with the value 185.199.108.153 and three additional A records with the values 185.199.109.153, 185.199.110.153, and 185.199.111.153.

Set Up a CNAME Record

www Subdomain: Add a CNAME record with the name ‘www’ pointing to <username>.github.io (replace <username> with your GitHub username).

Wait for DNS Propagation

Patience is Key: DNS changes may take some time to propagate. Be patient and periodically check your custom domain to see if it’s live.

Secure with HTTPS

Enforce HTTPS: Once your domain is live, return to the ‘Settings’ tab in your GitHub repository. Under ‘GitHub Pages,’ select ‘Enforce HTTPS.’

Test Your Custom Domain

Visit Your Website: Open your web browser and enter your custom domain (e.g., yourdomain.com). Your website should now be live with the custom domain.

Congratulations! Your website is now hosted on GitHub with a custom domain for free. Remember to update your GitHub repository whenever you make changes to your website content. Enjoy showcasing your digital presence to the world!

