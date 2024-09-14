Emojis have become a popular way to add a personal touch and convey emotions in digital communication. Whether you’re crafting a friendly email or spicing up a business message, inserting emojis in Outlook can enhance your communication. Here’s a straightforward guide on how to insert emojis in Outlook, whether you’re using the desktop app or the web version.

Open Outlook

Start by launching the Outlook application on your desktop or navigating to the Outlook website. Open a new email or reply to an existing one where you want to include emojis.

Use the Built-In Emoji Picker (Outlook Desktop App)

For users on the Outlook desktop app, the process is simple:

Click inside the body of your email where you want to insert the emoji.

Go to the “Insert” tab on the Ribbon.

Click on “Symbol” in the Symbols group, and then select “More Symbols.”

In the “Symbol” dialog box, switch to the “Font” dropdown menu and select “Segoe UI Emoji” from the list.

Browse through the emoji options and click on the one you want to insert. Click “Insert” to add it to your email.

Use Keyboard Shortcuts (Windows)

If you’re using a Windows computer, you can quickly insert emojis using keyboard shortcuts:

Place your cursor where you want the emoji to appear in your email.

Press Win + . (Windows key and period) or Win + ; (Windows key and semicolon) to open the emoji picker.

Browse or search for the emoji you want to use, and click on it to insert it into your email.

Use Emoji Keyboard (Mac)

For Mac users, inserting emojis is just as easy:

Click inside the body of your email where you want the emoji.

Press Cmd + Ctrl + Space to open the emoji keyboard.

Search for or browse through the emoji options. Click on the emoji you want to insert, and it will appear in your email.

Insert Emojis via Outlook Web App

If you’re using Outlook on the web:

Open a new email or reply to an existing one.

Click inside the body of the email where you want the emoji.

Click on the “Insert Emoji” button in the formatting toolbar (it looks like a smiley face). This will open an emoji panel.

Browse through the available emojis or use the search bar to find a specific one. Click on the emoji to insert it into your email.

Use Copy and Paste Method

Another method to include emojis is to copy and paste:

Open an emoji website or use your device’s emoji keyboard to find the emoji you want.

Copy the emoji to your clipboard (right-click and select “Copy” or use Ctrl + C/Cmd + C).

Go back to your Outlook email and paste the emoji where you want it to appear (right-click and select “Paste” or use Ctrl + V/Cmd + V).

Use Emoji Add-ins

For additional emoji options and features, you can explore Outlook add-ins:

Go to the “Home” tab on the Ribbon.

Click “Get Add-ins” or “Office Add-ins.”

Search for “emoji” to find add-ins that offer enhanced emoji functionality.

Install your preferred add-in and follow the instructions to use it in your emails.

Also Read: How To Insert A Ruler In Word: A Step-By-Step Guide