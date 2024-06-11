How to Install iOS 18 Developer Beta

Apple has officially introduced the developer beta of iOS 18, making it accessible to everyone, including non-developers, for free. If you’re eager to experience the new features of iOS 18 ahead of its official release, follow these steps to install it on your iPhone or iPad.
What to do before Installing iOS 18 Beta
Before diving into the installation process, it’s important to note that beta software is unfinished and may contain bugs. Consider carefully before installing it on a primary device. Beta versions may not include all features that will be available in the final release, and your experience might vary depending on the apps you use. It’s strongly recommended to back up your device’s data to avoid any potential data loss.
New Features in iOS 18
- Apple Intelligence
- Customizable Homescreen and Control Center
- App Authorization Requirements apps.
- Expressive Messages App
- Revamped Photos App
Supported Devices for iOS 18
iPhone
- iPhone 15 series
- iPhone 14 series
- iPhone 13 series
- iPhone 12 series
- iPhone 11 series
- iPhone XS, XS Max, XR
- iPhone SE (second-gen or later)
iPad
- iPad Pro (M4)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third-gen and later)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (first-gen and later)
- iPad Air (M2)
- iPad Air (third-gen and later)
- iPad (seventh-gen and later)
- iPad Mini (fifth-gen and later)
Note: The beta version of Apple Intelligence will initially be available only in US English on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later.
How to Install the iOS 18 Developer Beta
- Apple has streamlined the process for installing beta releases. Follow these steps to install the iOS 18 developer beta.
- Make sure your iPhone is running iOS 16.4 or later by checking under Settings > General > About.
- If you haven’t signed up for the developer beta, visit the Apple Developer site and scroll down to “Start Your Enrollment.”
- If you’re already enrolled, simply sign in on the developer site and select “Download.” Make sure to enable Developer Mode in Settings > Privacy & Security.
- Go to Settings > General > Software Update. Look for the Beta Updates option right under Automatic Updates.
- Select Beta Updates and ensure the correct Apple ID is displayed. If not, tap on the ID and choose “Use a different Apple ID.”
- Choose iOS 18 Developer Beta (or iPadOS 18 Developer Beta) under Beta Updates.
- Return to Settings > General > Software Update. The beta update should appear there. Select “Download and Install” and follow the on-screen instructions.
