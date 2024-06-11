How to Install iOS 18 Developer Beta

Apple has officially introduced the developer beta of iOS 18, making it accessible to everyone, including non-developers, for free. If you’re eager to experience the new features of iOS 18 ahead of its official release, follow these steps to install it on your iPhone or iPad.

What to do before Installing iOS 18 Beta

Before diving into the installation process, it’s important to note that beta software is unfinished and may contain bugs. Consider carefully before installing it on a primary device. Beta versions may not include all features that will be available in the final release, and your experience might vary depending on the apps you use. It’s strongly recommended to back up your device’s data to avoid any potential data loss.

New Features in iOS 18

Apple Intelligence

Customizable Homescreen and Control Center

App Authorization Requirements apps.

Expressive Messages App

Revamped Photos App

Supported Devices for iOS 18

iPhone

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 11 series

iPhone XS, XS Max, XR

iPhone SE (second-gen or later)

iPad

iPad Pro (M4)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third-gen and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (first-gen and later)

iPad Air (M2)

iPad Air (third-gen and later)

iPad (seventh-gen and later)

iPad Mini (fifth-gen and later)

Note: The beta version of Apple Intelligence will initially be available only in US English on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later.

How to Install the iOS 18 Developer Beta