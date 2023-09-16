How to Join the U.S. Army from Kenya: A Step-by-Step Guide

Joining the U.S. Army as an international candidate from Kenya is a significant commitment and a thorough process. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to join the U.S. Army from Kenya.

Step 1: Determine Your Eligibility

Before applying, ensure you meet the essential eligibility criteria to join the U.S. Army. You must be a lawful permanent resident (green card holder) of the United States. Citizens of Kenya are generally not eligible for direct enlistment. However, you may explore other pathways to citizenship, such as through marriage to a U.S. citizen.

Step 2: Obtain U.S. Permanent Residency

To be eligible for U.S. Army enlistment, you need to obtain lawful permanent residency in the United States. This typically involves sponsorship by a family member, employer, or other qualifying means. Consult with an immigration attorney or the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for guidance on obtaining a green card.

Step 3: Meet Education and Fitness Requirements

Ensure that you meet the U.S. Army’s educational and physical fitness requirements. Most recruits must have a high school diploma or equivalent. You’ll also need to meet specific fitness standards, so maintain a healthy lifestyle and consider physical training.

Step 4: Research Military Occupational Specialties (MOS)

Explore the various career options available within the U.S. Army by researching Military Occupational Specialties (MOS). Choose an MOS that aligns with your interests and skills.

Step 5: Visit the U.S. Army Recruiting Office

Locate a U.S. Army recruiting office near you or within the United States. Schedule an appointment with a recruiter to discuss your interest in joining the Army. They will provide guidance and answer your questions.

Step 6: Complete Required Documentation

Work closely with your recruiter to complete all necessary paperwork, including your enlistment contract. This contract will outline your MOS, benefits, and other terms of service.

Step 7: Prepare for the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB)

The ASVAB is a standardized test that assesses your abilities and helps determine suitable MOS options. Your recruiter will guide you in preparing for and taking this test.

Step 8: Pass Medical and Security Screening

Undergo a thorough medical examination to ensure you meet the Army’s health standards. You’ll also need to pass a background check and security screening.

Step 9: Take the Oath of Enlistment

Once you’ve completed all necessary steps and met the requirements, you’ll be ready to take the Oath of Enlistment. This is a solemn commitment to serve in the U.S. Army.

Step 10: Attend Basic Combat Training (BCT)

After taking the oath, you’ll attend Basic Combat Training (BCT). This training will prepare you for military life and teach essential skills.

Step 11: Begin Your Army Career

Upon successful completion of BCT, you’ll move on to Advanced Individual Training (AIT) specific to your chosen MOS. Your career in the U.S. Army will officially begin.

Remember that the process may vary based on individual circumstances, changes in immigration laws, or U.S. Army regulations. Always consult with a U.S. Army recruiter or legal professionals to ensure you have the most up-to-date and accurate information on joining the U.S. Army from Kenya.

Also Read: A Guide On How To Reschedule A Flight Ticket

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...