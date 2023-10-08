Leaving a WhatsApp group silently can be a tactful way to exit without drawing too much attention. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to leave WhatsApp group silently:

Launch the WhatsApp application on your mobile device.

Enter the Group

Navigate to the WhatsApp group you want to leave silently by tapping on it.

Access Group Info

Once inside the group chat, tap on the group name or the group icon at the top of the screen. This action will take you to the Group Info page.

Mute Notifications

On the Group Info page, you’ll find various options. Look for the “Custom Notifications” or “Custom Tone” option (the wording may vary depending on your device and WhatsApp version). Tap on it.

Mute the Group

You’ll see a screen where you can customize notifications for this group. Here, you can choose to mute notifications for the group by selecting the “Custom” or “Mute” option. You can choose how long to mute notifications, such as 8 hours, 1 week, or 1 year.

Disable Group Notifications

To leave the group silently, set the notification duration to the maximum available option, which is usually 1 year. This means you won’t receive any notifications from this group for the specified period.

Save Changes

After selecting the desired mute duration, save your changes. On some devices, you may need to tap a “Save” or “Done” button to confirm your settings.

Exit the Group

Now that you’ve muted notifications, you can exit the group without being disturbed by further messages. To do this, return to the Group Info page (step 3) and scroll down. You’ll find the “Exit Group” option. Tap it.

Confirm Exit

WhatsApp will ask you to confirm if you want to exit the group. Confirm by tapping “Exit.”

By following these steps, you’ll leave the WhatsApp group silently. You won’t receive notifications for the group, but you’ll still remain a member. Keep in mind that other group members won’t be notified when you leave silently, so your exit will go unnoticed unless someone checks the group members’ list.

