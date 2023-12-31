How to Link Amazon Prime to Twitch: A Step-by-Step Guide

Linking your Amazon Prime account to Twitch offers various benefits, including free monthly channel subscriptions and in-game loot. Here’s a simple step-by-step guide on how to link Amazon Prime to Twitch:

Step 1: Ensure You Have an Amazon Prime Account

Make sure you have an active Amazon Prime subscription. If not, sign up for Amazon Prime on the official Amazon website.

Step 2: Open the Twitch Website

Visit the official Twitch website in your web browser. If you don’t have a Twitch account, you’ll need to sign up for one. If you already have an account, log in.

Step 3: Access Your Twitch Account Settings

Once logged in, click on your profile icon in the top-right corner of the Twitch homepage. In the drop-down menu, select “Settings.”

Step 4: Navigate to the Connections Tab

In the Settings menu, find and click on the “Connections” tab. This section allows you to link external accounts to your Twitch profile.

Step 5: Locate Amazon

Scroll down to find the Amazon icon among the list of available connections. Click on the Amazon icon to start the linking process.

Step 6: Log in to Your Amazon Account

A new window or tab will open, prompting you to log in to your Amazon account. Enter your Amazon username and password.

Step 7: Authorize Twitch Access

After logging in, you’ll be asked to authorize Twitch to access your Amazon account. Review the permissions and click on “Authorize” or “Allow.”

Step 8: Confirm the Linkage

Once authorized, you’ll be redirected to Twitch. You should see a confirmation message stating that your Amazon account is now linked to your Twitch account.

Step 9: Explore Prime Gaming Benefits

To explore the Prime Gaming benefits, go back to your Twitch account settings and navigate to the “Prime Gaming” section. Here, you’ll find information about available loot, free channel subscriptions, and more.

Step 10: Subscribe to a Channel

As a Prime member, you can subscribe to a Twitch channel for free. Simply click the “Subscribe” button on the channel you want to support, and choose the option that says “Subscribe with Prime.”

Additional Tips

Make sure your Amazon Prime subscription is active and in good standing.

If you encounter any issues, double-check that you are using the correct Amazon account credentials.

Clear your browser cache or try using a different browser if you face any technical difficulties during the linking process.

By following these steps, you can seamlessly link your Amazon Prime account to Twitch and start enjoying the exclusive benefits offered through Prime Gaming.

