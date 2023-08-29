How to Link CSS to HTML: Creating a Harmonious Web Design

In the world of web development, the dynamic duo of HTML and CSS work together to create stunning and user-friendly websites.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to link CSS to your HTML files:

Step 1: Create Your HTML File

Start by crafting your HTML file using a text editor like Notepad, Visual Studio Code, or any other preferred code editor.



Step 2: Create Your CSS File

Next, create a new CSS file in the same directory as your HTML file. Name it something like “styles.css”.

In the <head> section of your HTML file, you need to include a link to your CSS file using the <link> tag.

Step 4: Save and View

Save both your HTML and CSS files in the same directory. Then, open your HTML file in a web browser to see the result.

By linking your CSS file to your HTML file, you’re allowing the styling rules defined in the CSS to be applied to the HTML elements, enhancing the visual appeal and consistency of your web page. This separation of structure (HTML) and presentation (CSS) is a fundamental principle of modern web design.

