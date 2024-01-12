People are seeking to harmonize various social platforms. This is to save on the sharing of posts. If you want to connect your Instagram account to TikTok, it’s a straightforward process. Here’s a step-by-step guide how to link Instagram to TikTok.

On TikTok

Launch the TikTok app on your mobile device. Log in to your existing TikTok account or sign up if you are a new user. Go to your profile by tapping on the “Profile” icon at the bottom right corner. Tap on the “Edit Profile” button. Look for the “Instagram” field. You’ll find it under your profile picture and bio. Click on the “Instagram” field, and a prompt will appear asking if you want to link your Instagram account. Select “Add Instagram.” Enter your Instagram credentials (username and password) and log in. Authorize TikTok to access your Instagram account by following the on-screen instructions. Once connected, you’ll see a confirmation message indicating that your Instagram account is linked.

Verification

To verify that your Instagram account is linked, go back to your TikTok profile. You should see your Instagram username displayed, and users can now directly access your Instagram account from your TikTok profile.

Tips

Adjust privacy settings on TikTok to control who can view your linked Instagram account.

If needed, you can unlink your Instagram account by repeating the process and selecting the unlink option.

If you have a TikTok Pro account, you can link your Instagram account for better analytics and insights.

Now, your Instagram account is seamlessly linked to your TikTok profile, allowing your audience to connect with you across both platforms.

Also Read: How To See Who Blocked You On Instagram