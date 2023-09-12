How to Link Payoneer to M-Pesa for Seamless Transactions

Linking your Payoneer account to M-Pesa opens up a world of convenient cross-border financial transactions. Whether you’re a freelancer receiving payments or an entrepreneur expanding your business, this guide will walk you through the steps how to link Payoneer to M-Pesa.

Step 1: Ensure Eligibility

Before you begin, make sure you meet these eligibility criteria:

You have an active Payoneer account.

You reside in a country where Payoneer’s services are available.

You have an M-Pesa account registered in your name.

Step 2: Log into Your Payoneer Account

Visit the Payoneer website (www.payoneer.com) and log in to your account using your username and password.

Step 3: Access the Global Payment Service

After logging in, go to the “Receive” menu and select “Global Payment Service.”

Step 4: Retrieve M-Pesa Account Details

In the Global Payment Service section, you’ll find receiving accounts for various currencies, including Kenyan Shillings (KES). Note down the bank details provided for KES.

Step 5: Log into Your M-Pesa Account

On your mobile device, open the M-Pesa menu. Navigate to “Lipa na M-Pesa” or “Pay Bill,” depending on your M-Pesa menu version. Choose the “Pay Bill” option.

Step 6: Enter Business Number

When prompted for the business number, enter Payoneer’s Lipa na M-Pesa Pay Bill number. This number might vary, so it’s crucial to check Payoneer’s official website or contact their customer support for the most up-to-date information.

Step 7: Enter Account Number

Enter your Payoneer account number as the account number. This is a unique number provided by Payoneer when you signed up for your account.

Step 8: Enter Payment Amount

Enter the amount you wish to transfer from M-Pesa to your Payoneer account.

Step 9: Confirm and Complete the Transaction

Review the details to ensure accuracy. Enter your M-Pesa PIN to authorize the transaction. You’ll receive a confirmation message from M-Pesa once the transaction is successful.

Step 10: Wait for Funds to Reflect

It may take some time for the funds to appear in your Payoneer account, typically within a few hours to a day, but this can vary.

Step 11: Check Payoneer Account

Log in to your Payoneer account and verify that the funds have been received.

Step 12: Start Transacting

With your Payoneer account linked to M-Pesa, you can now use it for various financial transactions, including receiving payments, making online purchases, or transferring funds.

Important Tips:

Keep your Payoneer account details confidential to prevent unauthorized access.

Ensure you use the correct Payoneer Pay Bill number and account number when making transactions.

Contact both Payoneer and M-Pesa customer support for assistance or inquiries.

Now that you’ve successfully linked your Payoneer account to M-Pesa, you can enjoy the convenience of seamless cross-border transactions for your financial needs. That is how to link Payoneer to M-Pesa.

