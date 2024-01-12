If you’re a Starbucks Rewards member and a Delta SkyMiles member, you can link your accounts to enjoy benefits and earn rewards across both programs. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to link Starbucks and Delta accounts.

On Starbucks

Go to the official Starbucks Rewards website using your web browser. Log in to your Starbucks Rewards account. If you don’t have an account, you’ll need to create one. Once logged in, navigate to your account settings. This is usually found in the upper right corner of the page. Look for an option to link or connect external accounts. This may be under a section like “Linked Accounts” or “Programs.” Choose Delta SkyMiles as the account you want to link to your Starbucks Rewards. You’ll be prompted to enter your Delta SkyMiles account information. This typically includes your SkyMiles number and other relevant details. Authorize the connection between Starbucks Rewards and Delta SkyMiles. Follow any additional prompts to complete the linking process. After successfully linking your accounts, you should receive a confirmation message. You can now start earning rewards and enjoying benefits across both Starbucks and Delta.

On Delta

Open your web browser and go to the official Delta SkyMiles website. Log in to your Delta SkyMiles account. If you don’t have an account, you’ll need to sign up. Look for your account settings or profile information. This is usually located in the upper right corner. Find the section for linking external accounts or partner programs. Choose Starbucks or any related coffee or dining programs as the account you want to link to Delta SkyMiles. Enter your Starbucks Rewards account details. This may include your Starbucks Rewards number or associated email. Authorize the connection between Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks. Follow any additional prompts to complete the linking process. Once successfully linked, you should see a confirmation message. Now, you can enjoy the benefits of linking your Delta and Starbucks accounts.

Benefits of Linking Starbucks and Delta

You may earn Delta SkyMiles for eligible purchases at participating Starbucks locations.

Similarly, you might earn Starbucks Stars for eligible purchases on Delta flights or through associated programs.

Linked accounts may provide access to joint promotions and special offers that enhance your overall rewards experience.

By linking your Starbucks Rewards and Delta SkyMiles accounts, you can make the most of your loyalty programs and enjoy rewards whether you’re sipping coffee or flying to your next destination.

