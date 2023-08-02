How to Link Your Airtel SIM with NIN (National Identification Number): A Step-by-Step Guide

As part of the Nigerian government’s effort to improve identity management and security, it is now mandatory to link your mobile phone number with your National Identification Number (NIN).

If you are an Airtel subscriber and haven’t linked your SIM with your NIN yet, don’t worry – the process is simple and can be done through different channels.

How to Link Your Airtel SIM with NIN Online

Airtel provides an online platform where you can easily link your SIM with your NIN. Follow these steps

Visit the Airtel NIN linking portal: https://www.airtel.com.ng/nin/.

Enter your Airtel mobile phone number in the provided field.

Type in your valid National Identification Number (NIN).

Click on the “Submit” or “Link” button.

You will receive an OTP (One-Time Password) on your Airtel phone number.

Enter the OTP in the space provided on the portal to complete the process.

Upon successful verification, your Airtel SIM will be linked to your NIN.

Via SMS

You can also link your Airtel SIM with your NIN through SMS. Follow these steps

Open the messaging app on your Airtel phone.

Compose a new SMS.

Type “NIN” (space) followed by your 11-digit NIN number.

Send the SMS to 121.

You will receive a confirmation SMS once the linking process is successful.

At Airtel Store or Agent Location

If you prefer a physical approach, you can visit any authorized Airtel store or agent location to link your Airtel SIM with your NIN.

Follow these steps

Locate the nearest Airtel store or agent location in your area.

Bring your Airtel SIM and your original National Identification Number (NIN) card or slip.

Provide your NIN to the Airtel staff for verification.

The staff will assist you in linking.

Important Tips

Ensure that the NIN provided during the linking process is accurate and matches the information on your NIN card or slip.

The deadline for linking your SIM with your NIN may have been set by the government or the telecommunications regulatory body, so it’s essential to complete the process promptly to avoid any service disruption.

By linking your Airtel SIM with your NIN, you contribute to the government’s efforts to enhance security and reduce identity-related fraud. It also helps to keep your mobile phone number and identity information more secure.

Take advantage of the various linking options provided by Airtel and stay compliant with the regulatory requirements while enjoying uninterrupted mobile services.

