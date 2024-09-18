How To Make Achar (Indian Pickle)

Achar, or Indian pickle, is a flavorful condiment made from various fruits or vegetables, spices, and oil. It adds a zesty kick to meals and is a staple in many Indian households. Making achar at home is a rewarding process that allows you to customize flavors to your liking. This article will guide you through the steps on how to make achar using mango, one of the most popular choices.

Ingredients

To make mango achar, gather the following ingredients:

2-3 medium-sized raw mangoes

¼ cup mustard oil (or any cooking oil)

2 tablespoons mustard seeds

2 tablespoons fenugreek seeds

1 tablespoon turmeric powder

1 tablespoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)

1 tablespoon salt (adjust to taste)

1 tablespoon sugar (optional, for balancing flavors)

Optional: Other spices like cumin seeds, asafoetida, or black salt

Instructions

Prepare the Mangoes

Wash the raw mangoes thoroughly and dry them with a clean cloth. Cut the mangoes into small pieces, removing the seed. The size of the pieces can vary depending on personal preference, but they should be bite-sized. Salt the Mangoes

In a large mixing bowl, add the mango pieces and sprinkle salt over them. Mix well to ensure all the pieces are coated. Let the mangoes sit for about 2-3 hours. This process helps to draw out moisture and enhance the flavor. Dry the Spices

In a dry skillet over medium heat, lightly roast the mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds until they become fragrant (about 2-3 minutes). Be careful not to burn them. Allow the spices to cool, then grind them coarsely in a spice grinder or mortar and pestle. Mix the Ingredients

In the bowl with salted mangoes, add the ground mustard and fenugreek seeds, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and sugar (if using). Mix everything thoroughly to ensure the mango pieces are well coated with the spices. Heat the Oil

In a small saucepan, heat the mustard oil until it reaches smoking point. Remove from heat and let it cool slightly. This step helps to remove the raw taste of the oil. Combine and Store

Pour the warm oil over the mango and spice mixture. Mix everything well to combine. Transfer the achar to a clean, dry glass jar, pressing down to remove any air pockets. Ensure the mango pieces are submerged in the oil to prevent spoilage. Let It Mature

Seal the jar tightly and store it in a cool, dark place for about a week. This allows the flavors to meld together. After a week, the achar will be ready to enjoy. For the best taste, let it sit for at least 2-3 weeks.

Achar can be served as a condiment with rice, roti, or parathas. It adds a delicious tangy and spicy flavor to meals.

