fbpx
    Subscribe
    HOW-TO

    How To Make Banana Bread

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    How To Make Banana Bread

    Banana bread is a classic and delicious treat that’s perfect for breakfast, brunch, or as a satisfying snack any time of day. Made with ripe bananas, this moist and flavorful bread is easy to whip up at home with just a few simple ingredients. Whether you’re a seasoned baker or a beginner in the kitchen, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make banana bread.

    Ingredients

    • 3 ripe bananas
    • 1/3 cup melted butter or oil
    • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
    • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
    • 1 teaspoon baking soda
    • Pinch of salt
    • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

    Instructions

    1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a 9×5-inch loaf pan or line it with parchment paper for easy removal of the banana bread.
    2. In a mixing bowl, peel the ripe bananas and mash them well with a fork or potato masher until smooth. The riper the bananas, the sweeter and more flavorful your banana bread will be.
    3. Add the melted butter or oil, granulated sugar, and vanilla extract to the mashed bananas. Stir until well combined.
    4. Sprinkle the baking soda and salt over the banana mixture, then gently fold in the all-purpose flour until just combined. Be careful not to overmix, as this can result in a dense and tough banana bread.
    5. Pour the banana bread batter into the prepared loaf pan, spreading it out evenly with a spatula.
    6. Place the loaf pan in the preheated oven and bake for 50-60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the bread comes out clean. The top of the banana bread should be golden brown and firm to the touch.
    7. Once baked, remove the banana bread from the oven and allow it to cool in the pan for 10-15 minutes. Then, carefully transfer the bread to a wire rack to cool completely before slicing and serving.
    8. Feel free to customize your banana bread by adding chopped nuts, chocolate chips, or dried fruit to the batter before baking for extra flavor and texture.
    9. Store any leftover banana bread in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days, or in the refrigerator for longer freshness.

    Also Read: How To Make Zobo Drink

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    How To Know If Your BVN Is Blacklisted In Nigeria

    How To Make Banana Bread

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X