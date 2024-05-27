Banana bread is a classic and delicious treat that’s perfect for breakfast, brunch, or as a satisfying snack any time of day. Made with ripe bananas, this moist and flavorful bread is easy to whip up at home with just a few simple ingredients. Whether you’re a seasoned baker or a beginner in the kitchen, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make banana bread.
Ingredients
- 3 ripe bananas
- 1/3 cup melted butter or oil
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- Pinch of salt
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a 9×5-inch loaf pan or line it with parchment paper for easy removal of the banana bread.
- In a mixing bowl, peel the ripe bananas and mash them well with a fork or potato masher until smooth. The riper the bananas, the sweeter and more flavorful your banana bread will be.
- Add the melted butter or oil, granulated sugar, and vanilla extract to the mashed bananas. Stir until well combined.
- Sprinkle the baking soda and salt over the banana mixture, then gently fold in the all-purpose flour until just combined. Be careful not to overmix, as this can result in a dense and tough banana bread.
- Pour the banana bread batter into the prepared loaf pan, spreading it out evenly with a spatula.
- Place the loaf pan in the preheated oven and bake for 50-60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the bread comes out clean. The top of the banana bread should be golden brown and firm to the touch.
- Once baked, remove the banana bread from the oven and allow it to cool in the pan for 10-15 minutes. Then, carefully transfer the bread to a wire rack to cool completely before slicing and serving.
- Feel free to customize your banana bread by adding chopped nuts, chocolate chips, or dried fruit to the batter before baking for extra flavor and texture.
- Store any leftover banana bread in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days, or in the refrigerator for longer freshness.
