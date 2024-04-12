Beetroot juice is a vibrant and nutritious beverage that offers a plethora of health benefits, including improved heart health, enhanced athletic performance, and boosted immunity. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, this refreshing drink is easy to make at home with just a few simple ingredients. In this guide, we’ll show you how to make beetroot juice at home from scratch, allowing you to enjoy all the goodness of this superfood in a delicious and hydrating form.

how to make beetroot juice at home

Ingredients

2-3 medium-sized beetroots

1-2 apples (for added sweetness)

1-2 carrots (optional, for extra nutrients)

Ginger root (optional, for added flavor)

Lemon or lime (optional, for a citrusy twist)

Water or coconut water (for blending)

Prepare the Ingredients Start by washing the beetroots, apples, carrots, and ginger root thoroughly under cold running water to remove any dirt or debris. Trim off the tops and bottoms of the beetroots, peel the apples and carrots if desired, and chop all the ingredients into smaller pieces to make them easier to blend. Blend the Ingredients Transfer the chopped beetroots, apples, carrots, and ginger root (if using) to a blender or juicer. Add a splash of water or coconut water to help with the blending process and blend on high speed until smooth and well combined. You may need to blend the ingredients in batches, depending on the size of your blender. Strain the Juice (Optional) If you prefer a smoother juice without any pulp, you can strain the blended mixture through a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth to remove any solids. Simply pour the blended juice into the sieve or cheesecloth set over a bowl or pitcher and gently press down to extract the liquid. Add Citrus Juice (Optional) For a refreshing citrusy twist, you can squeeze the juice of a lemon or lime into the beetroot juice and stir well to combine. Citrus juice not only adds a bright and tangy flavor but also helps to enhance the nutritional profile of the juice with additional vitamin C. Serve Chilled or Over Ice Once the beetroot juice is ready, pour it into glasses and serve it chilled or over ice for a refreshing and hydrating beverage. Garnish each glass with a slice of lemon or lime for an extra touch of freshness, if desired. Enjoy and Reap the Benefits Sip and savor your homemade beetroot juice, taking in all the delicious flavors and nourishing nutrients it has to offer. Beetroot juice is best enjoyed fresh and consumed within a day or two to preserve its freshness and maximize its nutritional benefits. Experiment with Variations Feel free to experiment with different variations of beetroot juice by adding other fruits or vegetables to suit your taste preferences. You can try adding spinach or kale for extra greens, pineapple or oranges for added sweetness, or cucumber and mint for a refreshing twist.

