How To Make Bofrot (African Doughnuts)

Bofrot, also known as puff-puff, is a popular West African snack loved for its light, fluffy texture and sweet flavor. Made from simple ingredients like flour, yeast, sugar, and water, bofrot is easy to prepare and perfect for snacking or sharing with family and friends. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps how to make bofrot right in your own kitchen.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon active dry yeast

1 cup lukewarm water

1/4 teaspoon salt

Vegetable oil, for frying

Instructions

Activate the Yeast

In a small bowl, combine the lukewarm water and sugar. Stir until the sugar dissolves.

Sprinkle the active dry yeast over the sugar water mixture. Let it sit for about 5-10 minutes until the yeast activates and becomes frothy.

Mix the Dough

In a large mixing bowl, sift the flour and salt together.

Make a well in the center of the flour mixture and pour in the activated yeast mixture.

Gradually incorporate the flour into the liquid, stirring continuously until a smooth, sticky dough forms. The consistency should be similar to a thick batter.

3. Let the Dough Rise

Cover the bowl with a clean kitchen towel or plastic wrap and place it in a warm, draft-free area.

Allow the dough to rise for about 1-2 hours, or until it doubles in size. This process helps develop the flavor and texture of the bofrot.

In a deep frying pan or pot, heat vegetable oil over medium heat until it reaches about 350°F (180°C). Use enough oil to submerge the bofrot completely.

4. Shape and Fry the Bofrot

Once the dough has risen, give it a gentle stir to deflate it slightly.

Using a tablespoon or your hands, scoop small portions of the dough and carefully drop them into the hot oil. Be cautious to avoid splattering.

Fry the bofrot in batches, ensuring they have enough space to expand and float freely in the oil. Fry until golden brown on all sides, turning occasionally for even cooking. This typically takes about 3-5 minutes per batch.

Once the bofrot are golden brown and crispy, use a slotted spoon to remove them from the oil.

Place the fried bofrot on a plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess oil.

Serve the bofrot warm or at room temperature, sprinkled with powdered sugar or dipped in honey for extra sweetness.

Bofrot is best enjoyed fresh and warm, but leftovers can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days. Simply reheat them in the microwave or oven before serving.

