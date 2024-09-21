Crumbed mushrooms are a delightful snack or appetizer that adds a crispy, flavorful touch to any meal. With their earthy taste and satisfying crunch, they’re perfect for sharing at parties or enjoying as a treat at home. Here’s a straightforward recipe on how to make crumbed mushrooms.

Ingredients

500 grams fresh mushrooms (button or portobello work well)

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

1 cup breadcrumbs (panko for extra crunch)

1 teaspoon garlic powder (optional)

1 teaspoon paprika (optional)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Oil for frying (vegetable or olive oil)

Instructions

Prepare the Mushrooms

Begin by cleaning the mushrooms with a damp cloth to remove any dirt. Avoid soaking them in water, as mushrooms can become soggy. If using larger mushrooms like portobello, you may want to slice them into thick pieces. For smaller button mushrooms, you can leave them whole.

Set Up the Breading Station

Prepare three shallow bowls for the breading process:

In the first bowl , place the flour. Season it with salt, pepper, and optional garlic powder or paprika for added flavor.

, place the flour. Season it with salt, pepper, and optional garlic powder or paprika for added flavor. In the second bowl , beat the eggs until well mixed.

, beat the eggs until well mixed. In the third bowl, add the breadcrumbs. You can mix in some extra spices or grated cheese for added flavor if desired.

Bread the Mushrooms

Take each mushroom and coat it in the flour, shaking off any excess. Next, dip it into the beaten eggs, ensuring it’s fully coated. Finally, roll it in the breadcrumbs until it’s completely covered. Place the breaded mushrooms on a plate or baking tray and repeat with the remaining mushrooms.

Fry the Mushrooms

In a large frying pan, heat enough oil to cover the bottom (about 1/4 inch deep) over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, carefully add the breaded mushrooms in batches, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Fry them for about 3-4 minutes on each side or until they are golden brown and crispy.

Drain

Once cooked, remove the mushrooms from the pan and place them on a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil. Sprinkle with a little salt while they are still hot.

Serve the crumbed mushrooms warm with your favorite dipping sauces, such as garlic aioli, marinara, or ranch dressing. They make a fantastic appetizer or snack that everyone will love!

Tips

For a healthier version, you can bake the crumbed mushrooms. Preheat your oven to 200°C (400°F), place the breaded mushrooms on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and spray them lightly with cooking spray. Bake for about 20 minutes, flipping halfway through, until golden brown.

Add grated Parmesan cheese to the breadcrumbs for a cheesy flavor.

Incorporate cayenne pepper or chili powder into the flour for a spicy twist.

