How To Make Custard With Custard Powder

Custard is a delightful dessert loved by people of all ages. Making custard from custard powder is a convenient and quick way to enjoy this creamy treat.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make custard using custard powder:

Ingredients You’ll Need

2 cups of milk 3 tablespoons of custard powder 3 tablespoons of sugar (adjust to taste) 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract (optional)

Equipment

Saucepan

Whisk

Mixing bowl

Step 1: Mix the Custard Powder

In a mixing bowl, add the custard powder and about ¼ cup of the milk. Mix well until the custard powder is dissolved and forms a smooth paste.

Step 2: Heat the Milk

Pour the remaining milk into a saucepan and place it over medium heat. Heat the milk until it starts to simmer. Be sure to stir occasionally to prevent the milk from sticking to the bottom of the pan.

Step 3: Add the Custard Mixture

Once the milk is simmering, slowly pour in the custard mixture while continuously whisking. This helps prevent lumps from forming in the custard.

Step 4: Add Sugar

Add the sugar to the mixture and continue to whisk. You can adjust the amount of sugar according to your taste preferences.

Step 5: Cook the Custard

Keep whisking the custard mixture as it cooks. Allow it to simmer for a few minutes, or until the mixture thickens to your desired consistency. This usually takes about 3-5 minutes.

Step 6: Add Vanilla Extract

If you’re using vanilla extract, stir it into the custard for added flavor. This step is optional but enhances the taste of the custard.

Step 7: Remove from Heat

Once the custard has thickened, remove the saucepan from the heat. Your custard should have a smooth and creamy texture.

Step 8: Serve and Enjoy

Pour the custard into serving bowls or cups. You can enjoy custard warm or chilled, depending on your preference. It pairs wonderfully with fruits, cakes, or on its own.

Step 9: Garnish (Optional)

If you like, you can garnish the custard with a sprinkle of cinnamon, nutmeg, or fresh fruits to add extra flavor and visual appeal.

Step 10: Chill (If Desired)

If you prefer chilled custard, allow it to cool to room temperature before placing it in the refrigerator for a couple of hours.

Now you have a creamy and delectable custard made using custard powder. This recipe is a versatile base that you can personalize by adding your favorite flavors and toppings. Whether enjoyed as a dessert after a meal or as a sweet snack, custard is sure to satisfy your cravings.

