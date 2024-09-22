Dahl, a staple in Indian cuisine, is a delicious and nutritious lentil dish that is both versatile and easy to prepare. Packed with protein and flavor, dahl can be enjoyed on its own or as a side dish. Here is how to make dahl.

Ingredients

1 cup lentils (red or yellow are ideal)

4 cups water

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1-inch piece of ginger, grated

2 green chilies, slit (adjust to taste)

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

Fresh cilantro, for garnish

2 tablespoons oil or ghee

Instructions

Start by rinsing the lentils under cold water until the water runs clear. This helps remove any impurities and excess starch. In a pot, combine the rinsed lentils and water. Bring it to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer. Cook for about 20-25 minutes, or until the lentils are soft and cooked through. If using red lentils, they will cook faster than yellow lentils. While the lentils are cooking, heat oil or ghee in a separate pan over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and let them sizzle for a few seconds. Then, add the chopped onion and sauté until it turns golden brown. Stir in the minced garlic, grated ginger, and slit green chilies. Cook for another minute until fragrant. Next, add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they break down and form a thick sauce. Add the turmeric powder, garam masala, and salt to the tomato mixture. Stir well and cook for another 2-3 minutes, allowing the spices to meld. Once the lentils are cooked, add them to the pan with the spiced onion-tomato mixture. Stir to combine everything, adding a little water if the dahl is too thick. Simmer for an additional 5-10 minutes to allow the flavors to meld. Once the dahl reaches your desired consistency, taste and adjust the seasoning. Remove from heat and garnish with fresh cilantro.

Serve your dahl hot with rice, naan, or roti. It can also be enjoyed as a soup or as a base for various toppings like sautéed vegetables or fried eggs.

Tips

While red and yellow lentils are popular, you can also use green or black lentils for different textures and flavors.

Feel free to modify the number of green chilies and spices according to your heat preference.

For a richer texture, you can add a splash of coconut milk or a dollop of yogurt just before serving.

