Making your own dish soap at home is not only a sustainable choice but also a great way to avoid harsh chemicals. With a few natural ingredients, you can create an effective and eco-friendly dish soap that cleans your dishes without compromising your health or the environment. Here’s how to make dish soap.
Ingredients
- 1 cup liquid castile soap
- 1 cup water
- 1 tablespoon vinegar
- 1 tablespoon baking soda
- 10-20 drops essential oil (like lemon or tea tree for antibacterial properties)
- 1 tablespoon glycerin (for extra moisturizing)
Instructions
- In a bowl, combine the liquid castile soap and water. Castile soap is made from natural oils and is biodegradable, making it an excellent choice for homemade cleaning products.
- Stir in the vinegar. Vinegar helps cut through grease and adds antibacterial properties. It also neutralizes odors, leaving your dishes smelling fresh.
- Slowly add the baking soda to the mixture. Be cautious, as it will fizz and foam. This reaction helps to create a thicker consistency and adds additional cleaning power.
- Add your chosen essential oils. Lemon oil not only imparts a pleasant fragrance but also has natural antibacterial properties. Tea tree oil is another great option for its strong disinfectant qualities.
- If you prefer a more moisturizing soap, mix in the glycerin. This ingredient helps to keep your hands soft while washing dishes.
- Once everything is well combined, transfer the mixture into a clean, empty bottle. A pump or squeeze bottle works best for easy dispensing.
- Since the ingredients may separate over time, give the bottle a gentle shake before each use to ensure a consistent mixture.
Tips
- If you prefer a thicker soap, you can reduce the amount of water. For a thinner soap, increase the water slightly.
- Experiment with different essential oils to find your favorite scent. Lavender, eucalyptus, and orange are also great options.
- Keep your homemade dish soap in a cool, dry place. It’s best used within a few months for optimal freshness.
- For best results, wash your dishes with hot water. It helps to dissolve grease and food residue more effectively.
- If you have stubborn stains or stuck-on food, let your dishes soak in hot, soapy water for a few minutes before scrubbing.
Also Read: How To Make A Box CarEmail your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874