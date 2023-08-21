How To Make Dombolo: A Step-By-Step Guide

Dombolo, also known as “African dumplings” or “steamed bread,” is a delightful and hearty dish that has been a staple in South African cuisine for generations.

These fluffy and flavorful dumplings are perfect companions to stews, curries, and various savory dishes.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make dombolo from scratch:

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

2 tbsp sugar

1 cup milk

2 tbsp butter, melted

Water, for steaming

Instructions

Step 1: Prepare the Steamer

Fill a large pot with about 2 inches of water. Place a steaming rack or a heatproof bowl upside down in the pot. This will serve as the platform for steaming the dombolo.

Step 2: Mix the Dry Ingredients

In a mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Mix well to evenly distribute the dry ingredients.

Step 3: Add the Wet Ingredients

Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients.

Pour in the milk and melted butter. Mix gently to form a soft dough. Be careful not to overmix; the dough should be just combined.

Step 4: Shape the Dombolo

Lightly flour your hands and a clean surface.

Take a small portion of the dough and roll it into a smooth ball, about the size of a golf ball. Repeat with the remaining dough.

Step 5: Steam the Dombolo

Place the shaped dombolo on the steaming rack or the inverted heatproof bowl in the pot.

Cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid to trap the steam.

Steam the them for about 20-25 minutes, or until they are fluffy, cooked through, and slightly springy to the touch.

Step 6: Serve and Enjoy

Carefully remove the steamed dombolo from the pot using tongs or a slotted spoon.

Also Read: How To Make Fat Cakes: A Delicious Recipe Guide

Serve the dombolo warm as a delightful side dish with your favorite stews, curries, or any savory meal.

Tips

Dombolo can be customized by adding herbs, spices, or even grated cheese to the dough for extra flavor.

You can experiment with the size of the dumplings according to your preference.

Ensure the water in the pot doesn’t touch the dombolo while steaming. The steam should gently cook them.

You can also use a bamboo or metal steamer if available.

Dombolo is not only a flavorful addition to your meals but also a celebration of South African culinary heritage. Its soft and pillowy texture makes it a comforting treat that’s loved by people of all ages. So, gather your ingredients and get ready to enjoy the wonderful taste of homemade dombolo that’s perfect for sharing with family and friends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...