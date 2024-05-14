Egg rolls are a popular appetizer enjoyed around the world, known for their crispy exterior and flavorful filling. Making egg rolls at home can be a fun and rewarding experience, allowing you to customize the ingredients to your taste. This comprehensive guide will walk you through the step-by-step process of how to make egg rolls, ensuring you achieve restaurant-quality results right in your own kitchen.

Ingredients

For the Filling

1 pound ground pork or chicken

2 cups shredded cabbage

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup bean sprouts

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Salt and pepper to taste

For the Egg Rolls

1 package egg roll wrappers

1 egg, beaten (for sealing)

Vegetable oil (for frying)

Instructions

Prepare the Filling Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add a small amount of vegetable oil.

Add the ground pork or chicken and cook until browned, breaking it apart with a spatula.

Once the meat is cooked through, add the minced garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant.

Stir in the shredded cabbage, carrots, and bean sprouts. Cook for 3-4 minutes until the vegetables are slightly softened.

Add the soy sauce, oyster sauce, and sesame oil to the skillet. Mix well to combine.

Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove the skillet from the heat and let the filling cool slightly. Assemble the Egg Rolls Lay an egg roll wrapper on a clean, flat surface, with one corner pointing towards you (making a diamond shape).

Place about 2 tablespoons of the filling near the center of the wrapper, closer to the bottom corner.

Fold the bottom corner over the filling, tucking it in snugly.

Fold in the left and right corners towards the center, like an envelope.

Brush the top corner with the beaten egg to help seal the egg roll.

Roll the egg roll tightly towards the top corner, pressing gently to seal. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling. Fry the Egg Rolls Heat vegetable oil in a deep fryer or a large, deep skillet to 350°F (175°C).

Carefully add a few egg rolls at a time to the hot oil, being careful not to overcrowd the pan.

Fry the egg rolls for 3-5 minutes, turning occasionally, until they are golden brown and crispy.

Use a slotted spoon to remove the egg rolls from the oil and drain them on a paper towel-lined plate.

Allow the egg rolls to cool slightly before serving.

Serve with your favorite dipping sauce, such as sweet and sour sauce, soy sauce, or hot mustard.

Tips for Perfect Egg Rolls

Ensure the filling is not too wet, as excess moisture can make the egg rolls soggy. If necessary, drain any excess liquid from the filling before assembling the egg rolls.

Keep the egg roll wrappers covered with a damp cloth while working to prevent them from drying out.

For a healthier alternative, you can bake the egg rolls at 400°F (200°C) for 20-25 minutes, turning halfway through, until golden brown and crispy.

