How To Make Egg Stew At Home

Egg stew is a simple yet delicious dish that is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Made with basic ingredients and bursting with flavor, this comforting stew is a staple in many households. Follow these easy steps How to Make Egg Stew right in your own kitchen.

Ingredients

4-6 eggs

2 medium-sized onions, finely chopped

3-4 medium-sized tomatoes, chopped

2-3 cloves of garlic, minced

1-inch piece of ginger, grated (optional)

2-3 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 teaspoon of curry powder

1 teaspoon of paprika or chili powder (adjust to taste)

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped fresh cilantro or parsley for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Hard-Boil the Eggs: Place the eggs in a saucepan and cover them with cold water.

Bring the water to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce the heat to low and let the eggs simmer for 10-12 minutes.

Once cooked, remove the eggs from the heat, drain the hot water, and place them in a bowl of cold water to cool.

Once cooled, peel the eggs and set them aside. Prepare the Tomato-Onion Base: Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet or frying pan over medium heat.

Add the chopped onions to the skillet and sauté them until they become translucent, about 3-4 minutes.

Add the minced garlic and grated ginger (if using) to the skillet and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes until fragrant.

Stir in the chopped tomatoes and cook until they begin to soften and release their juices, about 5-6 minutes. Season the Stew: Once the tomatoes have softened, add the curry powder and paprika or chili powder to the skillet, stirring to combine.

Season the stew with salt and pepper to taste, adjusting the seasoning as needed. Add the Eggs: Carefully place the peeled hard-boiled eggs into the skillet, nestling them into the tomato-onion base.

Spoon some of the tomato mixture over the eggs to coat them evenly. Simmer the Stew: Reduce the heat to low and cover the skillet with a lid.

Let the stew simmer gently for 5-7 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together and the eggs to absorb some of the sauce. Serve and Garnish: Once the stew is heated through and the eggs are infused with flavor, remove the skillet from the heat.

Transfer the egg stew to a serving dish and garnish with chopped fresh cilantro or parsley, if desired.

Serve the egg stew hot with rice, bread, or your favorite side dish.

Enjoy the comforting and satisfying flavors of this simple yet delicious homemade meal.

