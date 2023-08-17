How To Make Fish Roll: A Step-By-Step Guide

If you’re a fan of savory treats, fish rolls are a delightful option that combines the goodness of fish with a crispy outer layer.

Whether you’re preparing them for a snack, a party, or just to indulge your taste buds, follow this step-by-step guide to create mouthwatering fish rolls.

Ingredients

1 cup cooked fish (any white fish like cod or tilapia, shredded)

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup butter or margarine

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup water

1 egg (for brushing)

Vegetable oil (for frying)

Onion, garlic, and seasoning (optional, for added flavor)

Instructions

Step 1: Prepare the Fish Filling

Cook the fish until it’s fully done. Remove the skin and bones, then shred the fish into small pieces. You can use a fork to easily flake the fish.

Season the fish with your preferred spices, such as salt, pepper, onion, and garlic. Mix well to incorporate the flavors.

Step 2: Prepare the Dough

In a mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix thoroughly.

Add the butter or margarine to the dry mixture. Use your fingertips to work the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

Gradually add water to the mixture while kneading. Continue kneading until the dough comes together and is smooth and elastic. If the dough is too sticky, you can add a little more flour.

Step 3: Roll and Fill the Dough

Roll out the dough on a floured surface to about 1/8-inch thickness.

Cut the rolled-out dough into rectangular pieces, approximately 4 inches wide and 6 inches long.

Place a small portion of the seasoned fish filling onto one end of the rectangular dough.

Step 4: Seal the Fish Rolls

Carefully fold the dough over the fish filling to cover it completely.

Press the edges of the dough together to seal the filling inside. You can use a fork to create a decorative pattern along the edges.

Step 5: Fry the Fish Rolls

Heat vegetable oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat.

In a small bowl, beat an egg. Brush the top of each fish roll with the beaten egg. This will give the rolls a golden and crispy finish.

Carefully place the fish rolls into the hot oil, seam side down. Fry until they are golden brown and crispy on all sides. Remember to flip them gently for even frying.

Step 6: Drain and Serve

Once the fish rolls are cooked to perfection, use a slotted spoon to remove them from the oil.

Place them on paper towels to drain excess oil. That is how to make fish roll.

Step 7: Enjoy!

Serve your delicious homemade fish rolls while they’re still warm. They make a fantastic snack or appetizer for any occasion.

Remember, making fish rolls requires a bit of practice, so don’t be discouraged if your first batch isn’t perfect. With time, you’ll master the technique and be able to create these delectable treats that will surely be a hit among friends and family.

