Elevate your snack game with the irresistible charm of homemade fish rolls. Bursting with the goodness of fresh fish encased in a golden, flaky pastry, these delightful treats are perfect for any occasion, from casual gatherings to afternoon tea. Here is how to make fish roll that will leave your taste buds dancing with delight.

Ingredients

Fresh fish fillets (such as cod, tilapia, or salmon)

Puff pastry dough (store-bought or homemade)

Onion, finely chopped

Garlic, minced

Bell pepper, diced (optional, for added flavor and color)

Seasonings (salt, pepper, paprika, thyme)

Lemon juice or vinegar (for marinating the fish)

Egg wash (1 egg beaten with a splash of water)

Flour (for dusting)

Oil (for frying) Start by marinating the fish fillets in a mixture of lemon juice or vinegar, salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings. Allow the fish to marinate for at least 15-30 minutes to absorb the flavors. After marinating, heat a skillet over medium heat and add a drizzle of oil. Sauté the chopped onion, garlic, and bell pepper until softened and fragrant. Add the marinated fish fillets to the skillet and cook until they are opaque and easily flake with a fork. Remove the fish from the skillet and let it cool slightly before flaking it into small pieces with a fork. Roll out the puff pastry dough on a floured surface into a large rectangle, about 1/4 inch thick. Cut the dough into smaller rectangles or squares, depending on your desired size for the fish rolls. Place a spoonful of the cooked fish filling onto one end of each pastry rectangle. Carefully roll up the pastry, enclosing the filling, and seal the edges by pressing them together with a fork. Repeat this process until all the pastry rectangles are filled and rolled. Heat oil in a deep skillet or fryer until it reaches 350°F (180°C). Gently place the fish rolls into the hot oil, a few at a time, and fry until they are golden brown and crispy on all sides. Alternatively, you can bake the fish rolls in a preheated oven at 375°F (190°C) for about 20-25 minutes or until they are golden brown and flaky. Once cooked, remove the fish rolls from the oil or oven and drain them on paper towels to remove any excess oil. Serve the fish rolls hot and crispy, either on their own or with your favorite dipping sauce.

