Gem squash is a delightful and nutritious vegetable, perfect for a variety of dishes. Its sweet, tender flesh and unique shape make it a favorite in many kitchens. Whether you’re looking to serve it as a side dish or incorporate it into a main meal, gem squash is versatile and easy to prepare. Here’s how to make gem squash.

Before you start cooking, selecting the right gem squash is crucial. Look for firm, unblemished squash with a deep green color. Avoid any that feel soft or have blemishes, as these may indicate overripeness or spoilage. Aim for squash that feels heavy for its size, as this typically means it’s fresh and has a good amount of flesh.

Preparing the Gem Squash

Rinse the gem squash under cool running water to remove any dirt or pesticides. Pat them dry with a clean kitchen towel. Use a sharp knife to slice the squash in half. This can be done lengthwise or crosswise, depending on your preference. Be cautious, as the skin can be tough. Scoop out the seeds and stringy bits from the center of each half using a spoon. This will create a clean cavity for stuffing or seasoning.

Cooking Methods

Gem squash can be cooked in several ways, each bringing out its natural sweetness.

Boiling Place the halved squash in a pot of boiling salted water.

Cook for about 15-20 minutes until the flesh is tender. You can test this by inserting a fork or knife.

Drain and serve with a sprinkle of salt and butter. Steaming Set up a steaming basket over boiling water and place the halved squash in it.

Cover and steam for about 20 minutes or until tender. This method preserves more nutrients. Baking Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F).

Place the halved squash cut-side up on a baking tray. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and add herbs if desired.

Bake for 30-40 minutes, or until the flesh is fork-tender and caramelized. Microwaving Place the squash halves in a microwave-safe dish with a little water.

Cover with a microwave-safe lid or plastic wrap and microwave on high for about 5-10 minutes, checking for tenderness.

Flavoring Your Gem Squash

Once your gem squash is cooked, the fun begins! You can keep it simple with butter and seasoning, or you can get creative:

Fill the cooked halves with a mixture of cooked quinoa, sautéed vegetables, cheese, and herbs for a hearty meal.

Mix softened butter with minced garlic, parsley, and lemon zest for a flavorful topping.

Top with shredded cheese and return to the oven for a few minutes until melted and bubbly.

Gem squash can be served as a side dish or as part of a main course. Pair it with grilled meats, roasted vegetables, or even a fresh salad. It’s a great addition to any meal, providing both flavor and nutrition.

Also Read: How To Make Fish Cakes With Lucky Star Pilchards