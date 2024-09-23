Ginger biscuits are a classic treat known for their warm, spicy flavor and delightful crunch. Perfect with a cup of tea or as a snack, these biscuits are easy to make and sure to impress. With just a few ingredients, you can whip up a batch that will fill your kitchen with a comforting aroma. Here’s how to make ginger biscuits.
Ingredients
- 225g (1 ¾ cups) all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 2 tsp ground ginger
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp ground nutmeg (optional)
- 100g (½ cup) unsalted butter, softened
- 100g (½ cup) brown sugar
- 1 large egg
- 4 tbsp golden syrup or molasses
- A pinch of salt
- Sugar for rolling
Instructions
- Start by preheating your oven to 180°C (350°F). Line a baking tray with parchment paper to prevent sticking.
- In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, ground ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg (if using), and salt. This ensures an even distribution of spices.
- In another bowl, beat the softened butter and brown sugar together until the mixture is light and fluffy. This can be done with a hand mixer or a wooden spoon.
- Beat in the egg and golden syrup (or molasses) until well combined. The mixture should be smooth and creamy.
- Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture, stirring until a soft dough forms. You may find it easier to use your hands as the dough comes together.
- Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for about 30 minutes. Chilling helps the flavors meld and makes the dough easier to handle.
- Once chilled, take small portions of the dough and roll them into balls (about the size of a walnut). If you’d like a sweeter crust, roll each ball in sugar before placing them on the baking tray.
- Place the dough balls on the prepared baking tray, leaving space between them to allow for spreading. Flatten each ball slightly with your hand or the bottom of a glass. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the edges are firm but the centers are still soft.
- Remove the biscuits from the oven and let them cool on the tray for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.
Once your ginger biscuits are completely cool, store them in an airtight container to maintain their freshness. They can last up to a week, though they are often enjoyed long before then!
Ginger biscuits are delightful on their own, but you can elevate your experience by pairing them with:
- Their spiciness complements the warmth of your favorite hot beverage.
- Use two ginger biscuits to sandwich your favorite ice cream for a delicious treat.
- Pair them with a creamy cheese for a sweet and savory contrast.
