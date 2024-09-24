Tomato paste is a versatile ingredient that enhances the flavor of countless dishes, from sauces to soups. Making your own tomato paste at home is not only simple but also allows you to control the ingredients and flavor intensity. Here’s how to make homemade tomato paste.

Ingredients

To make homemade tomato paste, you’ll need:

2 pounds of ripe tomatoes (Roma or San Marzano are ideal)

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil (optional)

Instructions

Prepare the Tomatoes

Start by washing the tomatoes thoroughly to remove any dirt or residues. Remove the stems and cut the tomatoes into quarters. If you prefer a smoother paste, you can blanch them first by placing them in boiling water for about 30 seconds, then transferring them to an ice bath. This will make it easier to peel the skins. Cook the Tomatoes

In a large pot, add the quartered tomatoes and cook them over medium heat. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. The goal is to break down the tomatoes and release their juices, which should take about 15-20 minutes. Strain the Mixture

Once the tomatoes have softened, remove them from heat and let them cool slightly. Using a food mill or a fine sieve, strain the mixture to separate the skins and seeds from the tomato pulp. You should be left with a thick tomato puree. Reduce the Puree

Return the strained puree to the pot and add one teaspoon of salt. Simmer the puree over low heat, stirring frequently. This process will help concentrate the flavors and thicken the mixture. It may take about 45 minutes to an hour to achieve a paste-like consistency. If desired, you can drizzle in olive oil during this step for added richness. Store the Paste

Once your tomato paste has thickened to your liking, remove it from the heat. Allow it to cool completely. Transfer the paste into airtight containers. For longer storage, you can spoon the paste into ice cube trays, freeze it, and then transfer the frozen cubes to a freezer bag. This way, you can use small amounts as needed.

Tips

For the best flavor, opt for paste tomatoes like Roma or San Marzano. They have fewer seeds and more flesh, making them ideal for a concentrated paste.

Consider enhancing your tomato paste with herbs like basil or oregano while it simmers. This can infuse additional flavor into the paste.

Homemade tomato paste can last up to a week in the refrigerator and several months in the freezer. Be sure to label your containers with the date for easy tracking.

Also Read: How To Make Fish Cakes With Lucky Star Pilchards