There’s nothing quite like the creamy, luscious taste of homemade ice cream to satisfy your sweet cravings. Making ice cream at home allows you to customize flavors, control ingredients, and create a dessert that’s truly your own. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll walk you through the simple steps on how to make ice cream at home.
Ingredients
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 cup whole milk
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
- Your choice of flavorings (e.g., cocoa powder, fruit puree, chocolate chips, nuts, etc.)
Instructions
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together the heavy cream, whole milk, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt until the sugar is fully dissolved.
- For chocolate ice cream, whisk in cocoa powder until smooth. For fruity flavors, mix in your choice of fruit puree. Get creative with your flavor combinations!
- Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate the mixture for at least 2 hours, or preferably overnight. Chilling the mixture ensures a smoother texture and better flavor.
- Once the mixture is thoroughly chilled, pour it into your ice cream maker according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Churn the mixture until it reaches a soft-serve consistency, typically about 20-25 minutes.
- If you’re adding chocolate chips, nuts, or any other mix-ins, pour them into the ice cream maker during the last few minutes of churning to evenly distribute them throughout the ice cream.
- Once the ice cream reaches the desired consistency, transfer it to an airtight container.
- For a softer texture, enjoy the ice cream immediately. For firmer ice cream, place the container in the freezer for an additional 2-4 hours or until fully frozen.
- Scoop the homemade ice cream into bowls or cones, and garnish with your favorite toppings if desired.
Also Read: How To Bake Meat PieEmail your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings