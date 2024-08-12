Jam tarts are a classic, charming dessert that’s perfect for any occasion. Their buttery, flaky crust combined with sweet, fruity jam creates a delightful treat that’s both simple and satisfying. Whether you’re a novice baker or an experienced cook, this recipe will guide you on how to make jam tarts from scratch.

Ingredients

For the Pastry 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour 1/2 cup unsalted butter (cold, cut into small pieces) 1/4 cup granulated sugar 1 large egg yolk 1-2 tablespoons cold water (as needed)

For the Filling 1/2 cup fruit jam or preserves (any flavor you like, such as raspberry, apricot, or strawberry)



Instructions

Prepare the Pastry Dough In a large bowl, combine the flour and sugar. Add the cold butter pieces and use a pastry cutter or your fingers to blend them into the flour until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Add the egg yolk and mix it in gently. If the dough seems too dry, add cold water, a tablespoon at a time, until the dough comes together and forms a soft ball. Chill the Dough Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Chilling helps the dough firm up, making it easier to roll out and less likely to shrink during baking. Preheat the Oven Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or use a non-stick tart pan. Roll Out the Dough On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to about 1/8 inch thick. Use a round cookie cutter or a glass to cut out circles of dough that are slightly larger than the tart tin holes. Shape the Tarts Gently press each dough circle into the tart tins or muffin tin cups, making sure to press it into the edges and up the sides. Trim any excess dough if necessary. Fill with Jam Spoon a small amount of jam into each tart shell. Be careful not to overfill, as the jam can bubble up and overflow during baking. Bake the Tarts Place the filled tarts on the prepared baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes, or until the pastry is golden brown and the jam is bubbly.

Allow the jam tarts to cool in the tin for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely. The jam will be very hot right out of the oven, so let them cool before serving.

Tips

Use high-quality fruit jam or preserves for the best flavor. You can also use homemade jam if you have it on hand.

To prevent the jam from overflowing, fill each tart shell about 2/3 full. The jam will spread slightly during baking.

Experiment with different flavors of jam or add a sprinkle of sugar on top before baking for extra sweetness and crunch.

Store the jam tarts in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week. They can also be frozen for up to three months. Thaw at room temperature before serving.

