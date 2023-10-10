How to Make Mahamri: A Delightful East African Snack Recipe

Mahamri, also known as Mandazi in some regions, is a delightful East African snack loved for its sweet, fluffy, and slightly crispy texture. These triangular-shaped pastries are often served during special occasions, family gatherings, and as a popular street food. If you want to savor the taste of authentic Mahamri, follow this step-by-step guide how to make Mahamri.

Ingredients You’ll Need

Mahamri dough

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar (adjust to taste)

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground cardamom or nutmeg

1/2 tsp instant yeast

1/2 cup coconut milk (or regular milk)

1/2 cup water

2 tbsp melted butter or vegetable oil

For frying:

Vegetable oil (enough for deep frying)

Instructions

Step 1: Activate the Yeast

In a small bowl, mix the yeast with 1/4 cup of lukewarm water. Add a pinch of sugar and set it aside for about 5-10 minutes until it becomes frothy.

Step 2: Prepare the Dough

In a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, sugar, salt, and ground cardamom or nutmeg.

Add the activated yeast mixture, coconut milk, melted butter or vegetable oil, and the remaining water to the dry ingredients.

Mix the ingredients to form a soft, slightly sticky dough. Knead the dough on a floured surface for about 5-7 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic.

Step 3: Allow the Dough to Rise

Place the dough back in the mixing bowl, cover it with a damp cloth, and let it rest in a warm, draft-free place for 1 to 1.5 hours or until it doubles in size.

Step 4: Shape the Mahamri

After the dough has risen, punch it down to release the air.

Divide the dough into small portions and shape them into balls. Flatten each ball into a circular shape and then fold it into a triangle.

Place the shaped Mahamri on a tray lined with parchment paper and cover them with a clean cloth. Let them rest for about 15-20 minutes.

Step 5: Fry the Mahamri

In a deep frying pan, heat vegetable oil over medium heat. The oil should be hot but not smoking.

Carefully place the Mahamri into the hot oil. Fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy on both sides, which should take about 3-5 minutes per side.

Step 6: Drain and Serve

Use a slotted spoon to remove the Mahamri from the oil and place them on a plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess oil.

Serve the Mahamri warm with tea, coffee, or your favorite beverage. They can also be enjoyed with coconut chutney or a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Final Thoughts

Making Mahamri at home allows you to experience the rich flavors of East African cuisine. Whether you enjoy them as a snack or as part of a larger meal, Mahamri are sure to delight your taste buds with their sweet and aromatic goodness. Share them with friends and family for an authentic taste of East Africa.

