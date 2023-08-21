How To Make Malva Pudding

Malva pudding, a sweet and warm South African dessert, is sure to delight your taste buds with its gooey texture and caramelized flavor.
Whether you’re preparing it for a special occasion or simply craving a comforting treat, follow this step-by-step guide to create a delicious malva pudding:
Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 pinch of salt
- 1 large egg
- 1 tbsp apricot jam
- 1 tbsp vinegar
- 1 cup milk
- 2 tbsp melted butter
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
For the Sauce
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup hot water
- 1/4 cup butter
Instructions
Step 1: Preheat the Oven
Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a medium-sized baking dish.
Step 2: Prepare the Batter
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together the egg and sugar until well combined and creamy.
- Add the apricot jam, vinegar, and melted butter to the egg-sugar mixture. Mix well.
- In a separate bowl, sift the flour, baking soda, and salt together.
- Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, alternating with the milk. Mix until a smooth batter forms.
- Stir in the vanilla essence.
Also Read: How To Make Dombolo: A Step-By-Step Guide
Step 3: Bake the Pudding
- Pour the batter into the greased baking dish, spreading it evenly.
- Place the dish in the preheated oven and bake for approximately 30-40 minutes, or until the pudding is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Step 4: Prepare the Sauce
- While the pudding is baking, prepare the sauce. In a saucepan, combine the cream, sugar, hot water, and butter.
- Heat the sauce over medium heat, stirring until the sugar is dissolved and the butter is melted. Allow the sauce to simmer for a few minutes until it thickens slightly.
Step 5: Pour the Sauce
- Once the pudding is baked, remove it from the oven and use a fork or skewer to poke holes all over the surface.
- Slowly pour the warm sauce over the hot pudding, allowing it to seep into the holes and saturate the dessert.
Step 6: Serve and Enjoy
- Allow the malva pudding to sit for a few minutes to absorb the sauce.
- Serve the warm malva pudding with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, custard, or whipped cream, if desired.
Indulge in the rich flavors and comforting sweetness of homemade malva pudding. This beloved South African dessert is perfect for gatherings, celebrations, or any time you crave a delightful treat. Share the joy by serving it to your loved ones and savoring every spoonful of its heavenly goodnesEmail your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874