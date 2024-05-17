Moi Moi is a traditional Nigerian dish made from steamed ground beans mixed with spices and seasonings. This savory and nutritious dish is popular across Nigeria and is often enjoyed as a side dish or main course. Follow these step-by-step instructions how to make moi moi right in your own kitchen.

Ingredients

2 cups of black-eyed peas or brown beans

1 medium onion, chopped

2-3 Scotch bonnet peppers (adjust to taste), chopped

1/2 cup of red bell pepper, chopped

1/4 cup of vegetable oil

2 tablespoons of crayfish (optional)

1 teaspoon of ground crayfish (optional)

1 teaspoon of ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon of paprika or cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)

2 bouillon cubes or seasoning cubes

Salt to taste

1-2 cups of water

Banana leaves or aluminum foil for wrapping (optional)

Instructions

Start by soaking the black-eyed peas or brown beans in water for at least 4 hours or overnight. This will soften the beans and make them easier to blend. Drain the soaked beans and transfer them to a blender or food processor. Add the chopped onion, Scotch bonnet peppers, red bell pepper, crayfish (if using), ground crayfish (if using), nutmeg, paprika or cayenne pepper, bouillon cubes, salt, and vegetable oil. Blend until you have a smooth batter, adding water gradually as needed to achieve a thick, smooth consistency. Transfer the blended bean mixture to a large mixing bowl. Stir the mixture well to ensure that all the ingredients are evenly combined. If using banana leaves, cut them into large squares and briefly pass them over an open flame to soften them. Alternatively, you can use aluminum foil to wrap the moi moi. Spoon the moi moi mixture into the prepared banana leaves or aluminum foil, leaving some space at the top for expansion during steaming. Fold the wrappers securely to enclose the mixture. Arrange the wrapped moi moi in a large steamer pot or steaming basket. Add water to the bottom of the pot, ensuring that it does not touch the moi moi. Cover the pot with a lid and steam the moi moi over medium heat for about 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until firm and fully cooked. Once the moi moi is cooked, carefully unwrap the banana leaves or aluminum foil and serve the moi moi hot or at room temperature. Enjoy this flavorful Nigerian delicacy on its own or paired with rice, bread, or pap.

Tips

Customize your moi moi by adding other ingredients like boiled eggs, shredded fish, or vegetables for extra flavor and texture.

For a smoother texture, you can strain the blended bean mixture through a fine mesh sieve before steaming.

Store any leftover moi moi in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Reheat gently before serving.

