    How To Make Nachos With Doritos

    Damaris Gatwiri
    If you’re looking for a quick and delicious snack, making nachos with Doritos is a fantastic choice. This simple recipe combines crispy Doritos with melted cheese and your favorite toppings for a crowd-pleasing treat perfect for game nights or movie marathons. Here’s how to make nachos with doritos dish in just a few easy steps.

    Ingredients

    • 1 bag of Doritos (any flavor)
    • 2 cups shredded cheese (cheddar, Monterey Jack, or a blend)
    • 1 can of black beans (drained and rinsed)
    • 1 cup diced tomatoes or salsa
    • 1/2 cup sliced jalapeños (fresh or pickled)
    • 1/4 cup chopped green onions
    • Sour cream and guacamole for serving (optional)

    Instructions

    1. Start by preheating your oven to 350°F (175°C). This will ensure your nachos are perfectly melted and crispy.
    2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil for easy cleanup. This will also help prevent sticking.
    3. Spread a generous layer of Doritos across the baking sheet. Make sure to cover the surface evenly for optimal toppings distribution.
    4. Sprinkle half of the shredded cheese over the Doritos. This creates a solid base for your toppings and helps everything melt together.
    5. Evenly distribute the black beans, diced tomatoes (or salsa), and sliced jalapeños over the cheese. You can customize this step with other favorites like cooked ground beef, olives, or corn.
    6. Add the remaining cheese on top of the toppings. This layer will create a gooey, cheesy finish.
    7. Place the baking sheet in the preheated oven and bake for about 10-15 minutes, or until the cheese is fully melted and bubbly. Keep an eye on it to prevent burning.
    8. Once out of the oven, sprinkle the chopped green onions on top. Serve immediately with sour cream and guacamole on the side for dipping.

