If you’re looking for a quick and delicious snack, making nachos with Doritos is a fantastic choice. This simple recipe combines crispy Doritos with melted cheese and your favorite toppings for a crowd-pleasing treat perfect for game nights or movie marathons. Here’s how to make nachos with doritos dish in just a few easy steps.
Ingredients
- 1 bag of Doritos (any flavor)
- 2 cups shredded cheese (cheddar, Monterey Jack, or a blend)
- 1 can of black beans (drained and rinsed)
- 1 cup diced tomatoes or salsa
- 1/2 cup sliced jalapeños (fresh or pickled)
- 1/4 cup chopped green onions
- Sour cream and guacamole for serving (optional)
Instructions
- Start by preheating your oven to 350°F (175°C). This will ensure your nachos are perfectly melted and crispy.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil for easy cleanup. This will also help prevent sticking.
- Spread a generous layer of Doritos across the baking sheet. Make sure to cover the surface evenly for optimal toppings distribution.
- Sprinkle half of the shredded cheese over the Doritos. This creates a solid base for your toppings and helps everything melt together.
- Evenly distribute the black beans, diced tomatoes (or salsa), and sliced jalapeños over the cheese. You can customize this step with other favorites like cooked ground beef, olives, or corn.
- Add the remaining cheese on top of the toppings. This layer will create a gooey, cheesy finish.
- Place the baking sheet in the preheated oven and bake for about 10-15 minutes, or until the cheese is fully melted and bubbly. Keep an eye on it to prevent burning.
- Once out of the oven, sprinkle the chopped green onions on top. Serve immediately with sour cream and guacamole on the side for dipping.
