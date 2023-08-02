How To Make Ogbono Soup

Ogbono soup is a flavorful and hearty Nigerian soup made with ground ogbono seeds, assorted meats, and leafy vegetables.

This delightful dish is loved for its unique taste and is commonly served with fufu, rice, or other swallow foods.

Making ogbono soup is a relatively simple process, and with this step-by-step guide, you can prepare a delicious bowl of ogbono soup in no time.

Ingredients

1 cup of ground ogbono seeds

Assorted meats (beef, chicken, or goat meat) – about 500g

Assorted fish (dry fish, stockfish, or smoked fish) – about 200g

1 medium-sized onion, finely chopped

3-4 tablespoons of palm oil

2-3 tablespoons of ground crayfish

2-3 tablespoons of ground dried pepper (adjust to your spice preference)

2-3 cups of chopped leafy vegetables (spinach, ugu leaves, or bitter leaves)

2-3 seasoning cubes

Salt to taste

Water or meat stock

Instructions

Preparing the Meats and Fish

Rinse the assorted meats and fish thoroughly under running water.

Place the meats in a pot, add some water, chopped onions, seasoning cubes, and a pinch of salt.

Cook the meats until they are tender. If using tough cuts of meat, you may need to use a pressure cooker to hasten the cooking process.

Prepping the Ogbono Seeds

In a dry pan, toast the ground ogbono seeds over low heat for a few minutes. This helps to enhance the flavor of the ogbono.

Cooking the Ogbono Soup

In a separate pot, heat the palm oil until it becomes clear (not bleached).

Add the chopped onions and sauté until they become translucent.

Pour the toasted ogbono seeds into the pot and stir them in the palm oil to form a thick paste.

Adding Water or Meat Stock

Gradually add water or meat stock to the ogbono paste while stirring continuously to prevent lumps.

Keep adding water or stock until you achieve your desired soup thickness. Ogbono soup is typically thick but still pourable.

Incorporating Meats and Fish

Add the cooked assorted meats and fish to the pot of ogbono soup.

Stir everything together and let the soup simmer for about 10 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.

Seasoning the Soup

Add ground crayfish, ground dried pepper, and salt to taste.

Adjust the seasoning according to your preference for spiciness and flavor.

Adding Leafy Vegetables

Finally, add the chopped leafy vegetables to the soup and stir gently.

Let the soup cook for an additional 5 minutes until the vegetables wilt and become tender.

Serving the Ogbono Soup

Once the soup is ready, remove it from the heat.

Serve the ogbono soup hot alongside your choice of fufu, rice, or any swallow food.

Tips

For added richness and flavor, you can include some locust beans (iru) in the ogbono soup.

If you prefer a thicker consistency, you can add more ground ogbono seeds. If you like it less thick, you can reduce the amount of ogbono used.

You can customize the meats and fish used in the soup according to your taste and availability.

Ogbono soup is a comforting and satisfying dish that will surely impress your family and guests. With this easy-to-follow recipe, you can prepare a mouthwatering bowl of ogbono soup and enjoy the delightful taste of Nigerian cuisine in the comfort of your home.

