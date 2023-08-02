How to Make Oha Soup: A Rich and Flavorful Nigerian Delicacy

Oha soup is a traditional Nigerian soup known for its distinctive taste and unique aroma. Made from tender oha leaves, assorted meats, and traditional ingredients, this soup is a delight to the taste buds.

Oha soup is commonly enjoyed in the southeastern part of Nigeria and is often served with fufu, pounded yam, or other swallow foods.

If you want to experience the rich flavors of Nigerian cuisine, follow this step-by-step guide to make delicious oha soup.

Ingredients

500g of assorted meats (beef, chicken, or goat meat)

200g of assorted fish (dry fish, stockfish, or smoked fish)

1 cup of oha leaves, thinly sliced

1 cup of cocoyam paste or achi (thickener)

1 medium-sized onion, finely chopped

2-3 tablespoons of palm oil

2-3 tablespoons of ground crayfish

2-3 tablespoons of ground dried pepper (adjust to your spice preference)

2-3 seasoning cubes

Salt to taste

Water or meat stock

Instructions

Preparing the Meats and Fish

Rinse the assorted meats and fish thoroughly under running water.

Place the meats in a pot, add some water, chopped onions, seasoning cubes, and a pinch of salt.

Cook the meats until they are tender. If using tough cuts of meat, you may need to use a pressure cooker to hasten the cooking process.

Preparing the Oha Leaves

Carefully wash the oha leaves to remove any dirt or sand.

Stack the oha leaves on top of each other and thinly slice them with a sharp knife. Be cautious not to bruise the leaves while cutting.

Prepping the Thickener

If using cocoyam paste, peel and boil the cocoyam until soft.

Mash the boiled cocoyam to form a smooth paste. You can use a food processor or a mortar and pestle.

If using achi, mix the achi with a small amount of water to form a smooth paste.

Cooking the Oha Soup

In a separate pot, heat the palm oil until it becomes clear (not bleached).

Add the chopped onions and sauté until they become translucent.

Adding Water or Meat Stock

Pour the cooked meats and fish (along with the stock) into the pot of palm oil and onions.

Add more water or meat stock to achieve your desired soup consistency.

Incorporating the Thickener

Stir in the cocoyam paste or achi thickener into the pot of soup.

Allow the soup to cook for a few minutes until it thickens.

Seasoning the Soup

Add ground crayfish, ground dried pepper, and salt to taste.

Adjust the seasoning according to your preference for spiciness and flavor.

Adding Oha Leaves

Finally, add the thinly sliced oha leaves to the soup and stir gently.

Let the soup cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until the leaves wilt and become tender.

Serving the Oha Soup

Once the soup is ready, remove it from the heat.

Serve the oha soup hot alongside your choice of fufu, pounded yam, or any swallow food.

Tips

Oha leaves are sometimes referred to as “ora leaves.” If you cannot find fresh oha leaves, you can use dried oha leaves (ora leaves) as a substitute. Soak the dried leaves in water for about 10 minutes before slicing.

Some variations of oha soup may include the use of ugu leaves or uziza leaves for added flavor and color.

Ensure the cocoyam paste or achi thickener is well incorporated into the soup to avoid lumps.

Oha soup is a delightful and nourishing Nigerian delicacy that will undoubtedly impress your family and guests. With this easy-to-follow recipe, you can prepare a mouthwatering bowl of oha soup and savor the rich taste of Nigerian cuisine right in your home.

