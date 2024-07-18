Making pancakes without baking powder is simple and delicious! This recipe uses alternative ingredients to achieve fluffy and tasty pancakes, perfect for breakfast or brunch. Follow these easy steps to how to make pancakes without baking powder.
Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon sugar (optional)
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup buttermilk (or milk with 1 tablespoon vinegar)
- 1 large egg
- 2 tablespoons melted butter or oil
- Additional butter for cooking
Instructions
- In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar (if using), baking soda, and salt. Whisk together until well mixed.
- In another bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, egg, and melted butter. If you don’t have buttermilk, you can make a substitute by adding 1 tablespoon of vinegar to regular milk and letting it sit for 5 minutes.
- Pour the wet mixture into the dry ingredients. Stir gently until just combined. Be careful not to overmix; a few lumps are okay.
- Preheat a non-stick skillet or griddle over medium heat. Add a little butter to the pan to prevent sticking.
- Pour about 1/4 cup of batter onto the hot skillet for each pancake. Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges look set, about 2-3 minutes.
- Carefully flip the pancake and cook for another 1-2 minutes until golden brown. Repeat with the remaining batter, adding more butter to the pan as needed.
- Stack the pancakes on a plate and serve warm with your favorite toppings like syrup, fresh fruit, or whipped cream.
Also Read: How To Make Chicken Pie